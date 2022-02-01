Two men appear on aggravated robbery charges

Taine McLachlan and Shane Michelle appeared jointly before Judge Dominic Dravitzki on Tuesday (File photo)

Two men have appeared in Timaru District Court facing charges of aggravated robbery and intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Taine McLachlan, 23, and Shane Michelle, 31, appeared jointly before Judge Dominic Dravitzki on Tuesday.

They face charges relating to an incident in Palmerston, south of Oamaru, on Monday evening.

Michelle, who also faces a charge of driving while disqualified, was remanded in custody to enter a plea on February 22.

McLachlan was remanded on bail to enter a plea on February 22.