Man found driving with nearly seven times the legal breath alcohol limit

Igor Ribidoieo pleaded guilty to driving with excess breath alcohol (third or subsequent) at the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A Timaru man caught driving at nearly seven times the legal breath-alcohol limit has been remanded on bail for sentencing in April.

Igor Ribidoieo admitted a charge of driving with excess breath alcohol (third or subsequent) when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki at the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

It is his fourth conviction for driving with excess breath alcohol, the previous one occurring in 2008.

Ribidoieo was stopped by police for driving erratically on Le Cren St about 9.20pm on December 30, 2021.

He was ordered to take an evidential breath test and blew 1654mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

When questioned by police, Ribidoieo admitted he had drunk two bottles of wine that evening prior to driving.

Judge Dravitzki said it was a “dangerously high reading”, and has sought leave for a pre-sentence report to look into the possibility of an electronically monitored sentence.

Ribidoieo’s bail conditions include that he reside at his Timaru address, and that he was not allowed to drive a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above zero.