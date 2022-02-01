Timaru man makes no plea on indecent assault charges

A Timaru man is facing four charges of indecent assaulting a female and one of unlawful sexual connection. (File photo)

A man facing a charge of unlawful sexual connection and four charges of indecently assaulting a female made no plea when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The man, from Timaru, who has interim name suppression, appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki, where he was remanded on bail to enter a plea on February 22.

His bail conditions include that he is to reside at his Timaru address, and not to have contact directly or indirectly with the complainant.