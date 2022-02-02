CSI Fish and Game urge ECan to test water in Lake Opuha and Ōpihi River

How the empty Lake Opuha looked on May 28, 2021. Central South Island Fish and Game have written a letter to Environment Canterbury expressing their concern about the overall state of the lake. (File photo)

A call for an immediate investigation into the state of Lake Opuha and the Ōpihi River has been delivered to Environment Canterbury as concerns about water contamination gather momentum.

Central South Island (CSI) Fish and Game's eight-page letter to ECan, obtained by The Timaru Herald, follows discussions in 2021 after the CSI council received sampling results from chemist Dr Nick Wall which claimed water at parts of Lake Opuha had high levels of arsenic, cadmium, lead and manganese.

The concerns date back further to 2015 when a report in the South Canterbury lake's water quality, overseen by ECan, found the lake in good health, but CSI's latest letter argues that the report "appears flawed".

CSI chairman Dr Steve Bannister said he had received a “short response” from ECan chair Jenny Hughey about the latest letter, but he was waiting for the regional council’s science team to respond.

READ MORE:

* A 'bit of unease' with irrigation season ahead for Opuha Water

* The ebb and flow of South Canterbury's Opuha Dam

* Anglers call for more contamination tests on Lake Opuha fish

* ECan disputes Fish and Game NZ's unswimmable river levels



“We feel there is enough concern for official investigations to take place,” Bannister said.

“In recent times, there have been a lot of private tests on the catchment being done, but ECan has the resources to do something much more comprehensive.

“Lake Opuha is very important, it contributes 60 to 75 per cent of the water in the Ōpihi and Temuka catchments, and a portion of the Timaru District supply via Pleasant Point and the Claremont reservoir. These are significant waterways and ecosystems.”

Bannister labelled ECan a “hydra” (a water monster of Greek mythology with many heads).

“It’s very difficult to know who has received what from us, as they’re such a big organisation. I would love to see something started,” Bannister said.

The letter states: “It is this (CSI) council’s view that the degradation of ecosystems from (and including) the lake to the sea via waters emanating from the lake is highly significant. They are not just the result of regional agricultural intensification consequent to increased water availability.

“Further the failure to investigate continuing red flags, while stifling inquiry has enabled toxic waters to promulgate throughout the greater Ōpihi/Temuka catchment and accrue in the local environment,” the letter says.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aerial view showing Lake Opuha and Opuha dam in May 2021.

The letter urges ECan to undertake a number of steps, including the need to “rigorously review and investigate the Opuha/Ōpihi changes witnessed”, “explain the presence of continued decline in the macro invertebrate indices despite improved farming practices”, and “sample heavy metals immediately below the lake in soil and water”.

“Concern over Opuha is not new and yet the most recent results contain water assays above, within and below the lake that are unacceptable and necessitate independent corroboration,” the letter says.

“The impact of Opuha dam water upon the environment is a topic of local conversation. Multiple narratives attest to the loss of bird life in eg dotterels, stilts and kingfishers, the decline in fish populations, a decline in observed macro-invertebrate indices (MCIs) hatches of mayfly the loss of small fish and the new frequency of hazardous Phormidium blooms.”

The letter says CSI “readily acknowledge a benefit of the dam with assured water supply, enhanced farming productivity and hence profitability”.

“CSI Fish and Game do not object to agricultural profit from a public resource by itself. However, it appears obvious private profit has come at the loss of a public heritage. Further that this degradation has adversely impacted Arowhenua values.”

The letter claims that heavy metal and pesticides is in water immediately below the dam, in the water of the dam, but is absent from waters flowing into the dam and that “the lamentable health of the Opuha-Ōpihi-Temuka river system is self-evident and continues to decline as a direct result of contaminants from the Opuha dam”.

“We suggest the finding of toxic residues in the water and sediments below the dam are of concern for the environment fauna, possibly for human health.”

ECan's director of science, Dr Tim Davie, said staff are preparing information for council to reply to the letter from the chair of CSI.

“The letter had a lot of information in it and staff are carefully reviewing the content and will then discuss next steps with our elected members.

“In the meantime, we are continuing monitoring water quality and ecological health in the Opuha catchment and ensuring compliance with our rules for the many consent holders in the area."

Opuha Water chief executive Andrew Mockford referred to a “significant investigation” in 2015, and said that the dam company had not seen any categorical evidence to indicate there had been much of a change since.

However, he said if a reputable organisation such as ECan wanted to carry out research, Opuha Water would happily collaborate.

“At the end of the day, we all want the water to be of great quality.”