Doctor's vaccine exemption form holds 'no weight', MOH says

Timaru-based GP Dr Tracy Chandler said she warned patients any certificates for vaccination exemptions she supplied may be rejected.

A Timaru doctor who has issued Covid vaccination exemption letters to patients says she makes it clear to patients the form may be rejected.

Dr Wellness GP Tracy Chandler would not say how many exemptions she had issued, citing confidentiality, but said she did make it clear to her patients they may not be accepted in place of vaccine passes.

“I am very clear to patients that don't meet MoH criteria for exemption that any certificates I supply regarding Covid vaccination are not a MoH exemption and are my professional medical opinion on a template form and that they may be rejected.”

An exemption certificate signed by Dr Chandler was presented at a Timaru business on Friday.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the process and criteria for a temporary medical exemption is not met by a doctor’s letter and the form issued by Dr Chandler holds “no weight”.

“The exemptions process is designed to support people with genuine reasons for an exemption on medical grounds and the Ministry of Health takes its role in assessing and issuing medical exemptions very seriously,” the spokesperson said.

Applications for an exemption must be made to the Ministry by a medical or nurse practitioner. They then go before a clinical panel for recommendation to the Director-General of Health who makes the final decision on all applications.

“The Ministry of Health has robust systems and processes in place to assess temporary medical exemptions.”

The Temporary Medical Exemption Panel includes medical and nurse practitioners with “significant expertise” and a Māori health leader. The panel includes a Clinical Immunologist and Allergist, Consultant Neurologist, Clinical Pharmacologist and Endocrinologist and also consults with external experts as required.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff All exemptions must be granted by the Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield. (File photo)

The spokesperson said “all decisions made by the Director-General are final. However, if new information comes to light, applicants can reapply”.

The only exemptions that can be used to obtain a My Vaccine Pass are those granted by the Director-General, the spokesperson said.

Dr Curtis Walker, Chair of Te Kaunihera Rata o Aotearoa (Medical Council of New Zealand) said the responsibility for ensuring health workers comply with the new Covid-19 Public Health Response (Vaccinations) Order 2021 primarily rests with the Ministry of Health and Worksafe.

“Council highlights the importance of doctors acting professionally and ethically. These are key principles that should guide a doctor in their dealings with patients and their families, and in the clinical decisions that they make about the patient’s care.

“Council’s primary purpose is to protect the public health and safety of New Zealanders, and we encourage any patient with concerns about the competence or conduct of any doctor to raise those concerns.”

Chandler said she was “aware of the Medical Council and the Ministry of Health statements”.

“As a medical professional I take my duty as a patient advocate and protector of a patients rights for bodily autonomy very seriously.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Kevin Hessell of Aoraki Swim School was also served papers by those opposed to the vaccine mandate.

Aoraki Swim School managing director Kevin Hessell said a woman, who was denied entry because she did not have a vaccine pass, presented one of the exemption forms to staff on Friday.

The form was signed by Dr Chandler and dated December 11, 2021.

Hessell said it is not the first time school customers had tried to use a vaccine or mask exemptions to access the facility, but after looking at Ministry of Health guidelines he said he did not believe the pass was allowed.

“The lady withdrew her kids from the school, and I had to say sorry.”

The incident comes less than a week after Hessell was served a ‘liability notice’ for operating under the Government’s vaccine mandate guidelines.