Timaru left in the dark on recycling performance

Envirowaste embarked on a new amalgamated contract for Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie in 2021. (file photo)

Despite a high profile advertising campaign and numerous pleas to improve Timaru’s dire recycling performance, the district’s community may never know if it is again on the right track.

Once a leading light in waste management, Timaru was the birthplace of the three bin kerbside scheme that now reaches into almost every part of the country and was also the first in the Southern Hemisphere to include a composting facility, being lauded for its forward-thinking approach by then Prime Minister, Helen Clark in 2006.

But by late 2020, the Timaru District Council revealed more than 48% of kerbside-collected recyclable material was having to be dumped at the Redruth landfill due to contamination.

Figures provided to The Timaru Herald in April 2021 showed Timaru’s contamination rate towered above all other territorial authorities in Canterbury, bar Waimakariri, which had a contamination rate of about 50%.

At the time, Christchurch City’s contamination rate sat at about 7%, Selwyn District at 4.5%, Ashburton District at 5 %, Mackenzie District at 6.1%, Hurunui District about 1.9%, and Waimate District at 6.7%.

Timaru’s contamination rate fell slightly to 40% by May 2021, as council launched it’s ‘We Recycle Topless’ campaign.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The ‘topless’ imagery was part of the Timaru District Council’s ‘What’s In Your Bin’ campaign to raise awareness that plastic bottles with lids could contaminate recycling. (File photo)

By June 2021, the council reported the contaminated amount dropped by a whopping 32% to 16% with a goal to reach 10%.

Under the new reporting levels, council’s waste minimisation manager Catherine Irvine said the amount diverted to landfill was now 26% of all material by weight, for the final quarter of 2021.

Council’s communications manager Stephen Doran said 26% figure includes “everything that goes rightfully in the red bin”, rather than the previous yardstick of contaminated recyclables.

“This figure is the overall volume of all bins going to landfill - red yellow blue and green - it’s not related to contamination and actually means 74% of everything well is being reused or recycled.”

Doran said due to the changes in the service to encompass a wider area, it was “very challenging” to make direct comparisons to previous measures as the original figures were the amount of recycling (yellow bins only) being diverted to landfill for contamination.

He said the new contractor, Envirowaste, is sending Waimate, Mackenzie and Ashburton recycling for sorting at the Redruth Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) along with Timaru’s, making it impossible to compare current rates with previous figures.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff South Canterbury’s plastic is sent to Wellington and Christchurch for recycling. (File photo)

Timaru, Waimate and Mackenzie district councils joined forces to award a 15-year $112 million waste management contract to Envirowaste. The contract began in June 2021 for Waimate and Timaru, and October 2021 for Mackenzie.

Updating the MRF at Redruth was one part of the joint contract and Doran said it was now up and running with a public opening would be held when Covid regulations allow.

Timaru’s recyclables were previously being transported to the EcoCentral facility in Christchurch for processing, which also handled material collected from Christchurch City Council, Waimakariri, Hurunui, Selwyn and Ashburton District Councils.

But the new Redruth MRF, Irvine said, will separate the material from the yellow bin into cardboard, mixed paper, aluminium cans, steel cans, and various plastic grades.

Irvine said an optical fibre sorter will minimise manual handling and ensure mixed paper and cardboard meets “stringent contamination requirements for exporting of fibre”.

Cardbord and mixed paper is sent to Oji for processing at their North Island Mills in Kinleith and Penrose.

“However ... most of the recycled fibre from the South Island is currently exported to mills with most of the material currently going to India,” she said.

Steel and aluminium goes to Timaru Metal Recyclers, while HDPE (high-density polyethylene) plastic milk bottles and PP (polypropylene) plastic are sent to Compounding Specialists Limited in Christchurch, and PET plastic, such as soft drink bottles are sent to Wellington, Irvine said.