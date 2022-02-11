Man who wrestled shotgun from home invader says someone could have been killed

Jamie Shannon Clarke was jailed for 3 years and 9 months when he appeared for sentencing in the Timaru District Court on Friday. He is pictured at an earlier appearance. (File photo)

A man who wrestled a shotgun from a balaclava clad intruder threatening to kill him at his rural property, and shot him in the process, says the final outcome could have been much worse.

The Seadown homeowner said he put up a fight to protect his family in the early hours of May 23, 2021, as he read his victim impact statement to the Timaru District Court when Jamie Shannon Clarke, 23, was sentenced on Friday.

“That night I ended up in a flight or fight situation, something I just didn't expect would happen,” he said.

“Some people have said what I did was foolish, but you just react, and you have to look after your family.”

He said he was at home with his wife in the early hours of that morning, their son asleep in a sleepout near the house when Clarke invaded.

“It’s really scary to think that someone can bring a loaded firearm to your property. You can’t help but think of the ‘what ifs’ and how easy it would be someone could have ended up dead.

“I try not to dwell on what happened and run those what ifs through my head because I know it could have gone so badly.”

Clarke, whose crime spree left a trail of victims across South Canterbury, was sentenced to 3 years, 9 months’ jail when he appeared in court via video link.

He was charged with offending in Waimate, Timaru, Temuka, Geraldine, Milford, Seadown, Cave and Washdyke.

His own lawyer described him as South Canterbury’s most wanted man as he targeted clubs, rural, urban residential and commercial properties across the region – stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and property, and leaving residents in fear.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jamie Shannon Clarke drove the tractor pictured to Hides Rd armed with five firearms and a bucket of ammunition which he had stolen from a nearby property. Police were at the property the day after the invasion in May, 2021.

According to a police summary, between late March and May, Clarke stole eight vehicles – one of which was found burned out and another written off after he crashed it.

He stole 11 firearms – six from a property which was unattended as the occupant had left to go and help at the scene of a vehicle crash on a neighbouring property. He also stole an SUV from the same property which the owner had left the keys in after deciding to take a 4-wheeler to help at the crash.

On the night he met the Hides Rd homeowner, Clarke had already burgled four other properties in the Seadown area – and arrived at the home in a stolen New Holland tractor armed with three shotguns, two rifles and a bucket of ammunition.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Clarke burgled five properties in the Seadown area on the night he ended up being shot.

He got out of the tractor with the firearms, placing two under a hedge outside the property and two along the fence inside the gate.

“Carrying one of the shotguns, that he had loaded using the ammunition from the bucket, he entered onto the property.”

He checked vehicles parked in the driveway and placed the shotgun on the passenger seat of an unlocked vehicle, before entering the house in search of the keys.

Once inside he turned a light on, opening cupboards and draws and waking the man’s wife who alerted her husband to someone being in the house.

He got up and went to investigate, confronting Clarke who was by now in the driver’s seat of the vehicle he left the gun in.

“The defendant picked up the shotgun and pointed it at the complainant and stated, ‘F*** off, I’ll shoot you’.”

He grabbed the shotgun and attempted to pull it from Clarke’s grip as the two wrestled over the weapon.

“Thinking the barrel was clear, the complainant intentionally discharged the two rounds in an attempt to make it safe.

“One of the rounds struck the defendant’s hand causing a significant injury.”

He then managed to wrestle the firearm from Clarke who climbed across the vehicle and exited via the passenger door. The pair continued to fight over the firearm before he hit Clarke over the head with the gun – breaking the wooden stock.

He managed to subdue Clarke and held him down on the ground.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Seadown resident Mark Oldfield spoke out about concerns the community held following the burglaries in the area last year. At the time he recommended people in rural areas take note of the number plates of suspicious vehicles and report them to police.

The incident left the small seaside community in shock, the man said his family tried not to think about that night, but it was something that he had struggled with.

“It was such a shock to be in that situation with a firearm and I certainly didn’t expect the firearm to be loaded ... I only found that out after I pulled the trigger,” he said.

He said he could remember shaking for some time after the incident – in shock at the thought he had shot someone.

“Being involved in something where you end up shooting somebody is something that I really struggled with.

“The shooting is something I try very hard not to think about.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Seadown residents have a feeling of unease in the community after recent crime. Video first published May 25, 2021.

He said he knew the invasion was driven by methamphetamine and involved a person who was addicted to the drug.

“I know P is having a huge impact in the community.

“People that are involved in this drug need to be locked up - they are the root cause of it all, and they seem to be avoiding any consequence.”

“I thought we were in a safe community, but now I can see as a victim of this type of crime that I feel not enough has been done to curb it - I am now so much more aware of what the drug is doing to the community.”

“This was an invasion of our private property, I struggle, I still struggle coming to terms with the fact someone thought it was OK to bring a firearm on to our property.”

Defence counsel Grant Fletcher told Judge Joanna Maze the offending was fuelled by methamphetamine addiction, which was costing Clarke anywhere between $600 and $800 a day.

He would steal items of high value to help pay for his addiction.

“At its worst, he was not sleeping for days. He was utterly disconnected with reality,” Fletcher said.

“His brain has been altered by that vile poison that is methamphetamine.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Grant Fletcher told the court his client, Jamie Shannon Clarke, lost 35kg in a month as he battled a $600-800 a day meth habit. Clarke is pictured during an earlier court appearance. (File photo)

Fletcher said once charged, Clarke had been “thorough and frank” with police, and during the restorative justice sessions, he had been empathetic and remorseful.

“At the end of the day, Mr Clarke was frank, honest and admitted everything. He was relieved to get it all off his chest,” Fletcher said.

Regarding the aggravated burglary, Fletcher said Clarke simply did not know why he did that.

“I asked him many times why he did that. He looked me in the eyes and said ‘I just don't know’.”

Fletcher acknowledged the aggravated burglary was the lead offence.

“The danger was real, and the people affected had every reason to be horrified.

“Mr Clarke knew the end was coming, but he was trapped, and he didn't see a way out. At the end of the offending, he was the most wanted man in South Canterbury.

“At that stage, his addiction was unstoppable. He had no idea what he was doing. He hit absolute rock bottom.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Clarke was shot in the hand at a property on Hides Rd, Seadown. A vehicle he stole from a Seadown Rd property was found burned out on Beach Rd.

During his sentencing, Clarke made a public apology to his victims.

“I truly am sorry for every single one of my victims, what I have done was disgusting,” Clarke said.

“If I had the opportunity, I would do everything in my power to right my wrongs. I'm so sorry.”

Judge Maze said she had been told that the total cost of the theft and damaged properties was about $84,000.

“You are emblematic of the destruction that methamphetamine causes in young lives.

“This was a spree of offending in April and May 2021. It reflects an almost immediate lapse into addiction from your first exposure to methamphetamine.

“Such was your addiction, you lost 35kg in a month. Your fall from normality is the key point.”

Judge Maze said she was entirely satisfied the restorative justice meetings indicated Clarke’s ability for empathy.

On the aggravated burglary charge, Judge Maze said it involved planning, an actual confrontation and had a significant impact on those involved.

Judge Maze did not accept Fletcher’s description of it as a “spur of the moment” decision.

“However long it took you to make that decision, it was a deliberate risk taking exercise, and taking into account the disguises and willingness to issue a threat, it is planning on the highest scale.

“It's aggravating as to the type of weapons and the way you used them. You were prepared to use the firearm to threaten death.”

Judge Maze set a starting point for all the convictions at seven years. She discounted for his early guilty plea, and his personal circumstances including his addiction and relative youth.

She sentenced him to three years, nine months’ imprisonment, and issued him with a first strike offence under the Three Strikes law.

Judge Maze said she could not order reparation costs because the sum was so high and there was no likelihood of him paying it.