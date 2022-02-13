Jail time for man after roast meat attack, kill threats and assaulting police officer

Kenneth James Lynn, 53, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze for sentencing at the Timaru District Court. (File photo)

A Timaru man who hit a woman in the head with roast meat has been sentenced to jail for an array of offences including threatening to kill and assaulting a police officer.

Kenneth James Lynn, 53, appeared for sentencing before Judge Joanna Maze at the Timaru District Court on Friday having previously pleaded guilty to including injuring with intent to injure (using the roast meat), four counts of threatens to kill, wilful damage, two counts of resisting a police officer, and one of assaulting a police officer.

On January 14, 2021, according to the summary of facts, Lynn, at 1am, broke a window he was banging on trying to wake the occupant as he was wanting $400 he was alleged owed by the complainant.

He began yelling abuse at the complainant and threatened to kill her.

When police arrived Lynn resisted arrest by scratching and kicking the constable. Lynn was pepper sprayed to get him handcuffed. Lynn threatened to kill the constable on several occasions, and kicked the constable at least eight times in the legs and upper body.

“While the constable was attempting to place the defendant in handcuffs after he had been pepper sprayed, the defendant assaulted the constable by kicking him,” the summary says.

The constable suffered cuts, scratches, and bruises to his arms.

On March 20, 2021 the complainant went to Lynn’s house after being invited.

The pair drank together during the afternoon and while cooking a roast dinner a verbal altercation took place.

“The defendant pushed the complainant around and threw things at her.”

After shoving the complainant against a large corrugated iron fence, Lynn picked up the roast meat and used both of his hands to hit the meat against the complainant’s head two or three times while she was on the ground.

“A member of the public intervened and distracted the defendant. The complainant ran to the front of the property and waited for the police to arrive.”

When police arrived, Lynn locked himself inside the house and refused to come out.

Lynn threatened two police officers, saying he would kick their heads in if they kicked the door in.

The front door was forced open by police, Lynn resisted arrest and was pepper sprayed and tasered before being placed in handcuffs.

The complainant suffered cuts to the left side of her scalp in the first assault.

Judge Maze noted Lynn had previously accepted a sentencing indication of 13 months imprisonment. She then discounted the sentence for the time served on Electronically Monitored on Bail since October 2021, as well as the guilty plea.

Judge Maze sentenced Lynn to nine months’ imprisonment, which includes time in custody and on EMB, and incorporated post-sentence conditions for six months. He was also ordered to pay reparations of $300.