Government refutes claims of further Three Waters reform delays

The first legislation for the Three Waters reforms remains on track to be introduced in parliament in mid-2022.

Opposition claims that the Three Waters reform has been delayed again are incorrect, according to the Government.

National and ACT both issued press releases at the weekend claiming a further delay had been signalled in an update emailed to councils on Friday.

However, the planned introduction of the first legislation required to bring the Three Waters Reforms to life remains on track for mid-2022, as announced in December 2021, according to the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

The Government said in December it had decided to press pause on the first Three Waters legislation and wait until its working group had completed its deliberations before the bill is introduced in the House.

That 2021 update from the DIA said introducing the bill to Parliament at a later date had “implications for the overall timeframe” and the bill was expected to be introduced in mid-2022.

A spokesperson for the Minister for Local Government, Nanaia Mahuta, confirmed to Stuff on Monday that related parties were advised in mid-December 2021 of the intention to introduce the first Three Waters legislation in mid 2022 and that this remains the intention.

Friday’s update from DIA says they anticipate the first piece of legislation will be introduced in the middle of 2022, “following consideration of the findings of the Governance, Representation and Accountability Working Group.”

“The Government released an exposure draft of this legislation last year to support the Working Group in its considerations of these elements of the reforms,” the update says.

“This first bill relates to the structure of the entities including governance, representation, accountability and ownership provisions. The bill will also contain the protections against future privatisation of the new entities.”

The update said further legislation will be necessary over the coming year to provide the functions and powers relating to service delivery; implement the new arrangements (for example, transfer assets, liabilities and contracts); make any changes to preserve Treaty settlements or other arrangements between mana whenua and councils; establish economic regulation and consumer protection regimes; and make detailed, technical changes to other legislation (for example, the Local Government Act 2002).

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff A spokesperson for Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the intention to introduce the first Three Waters legislation in mid 2022 remains.

“We anticipate this legislation will be introduced in late-2022 following consideration of the findings of the Planning Interface and Rural Supplies Technical Working Groups.”

On Monday, Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley was aware of the December 2021 delay decision but said it was “buried well into the report”.

“In my opinion, it would be common courtesy for DIA to write to councils directly about the delay and the reasons for it,” Rowley said.

“We would have wanted them to directly give us clear information of the substantial delay in the legislation instead of putting it in an update report.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley said it would be common courtesy to write to councils directly about the delay.

Simon Watts, the National Party’s Local Government spokesperson, claimed in a media release on Saturday, that the “latest delay” “all but confirms the Government is quietly putting their unpopular plans out to pasture.”

“The Government has admitted in a Three Waters update email that they now anticipate introducing legislation by mid-2022, when it had originally been promised for December,” Watts said.

Watts said the Government needs to “drop their Three Waters plans once and for all, and go back to the drawing board.”

Simon Court, ACT’s Local Government spokesperson, welcomed the delay in a press release on Sundayadding “we just hope Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta uses the extra to time to listen.”

“It seems the delay is just a move to take the pressure off Government, but it has no plans to make any changes.”