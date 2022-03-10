Temel out of hospital and back on the road

Christchurch mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu with his partner Mel Logan at Makikihi, before illness forced him to Timaru hospital.

After two nights in Timaru Hospital with a blood infection, Temel Atacocugu is out and detemined to complete what he started - a 350-kilometre journey from Dunedin to Christchurch.

Atacocugu started on foot, but eight days in and with severe blistering to his feet, stomach pains and a fever saw him admitted to hospital on Tuesday.

Atacocugu, who was shot nine times in the terrorist attack at Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch on March 15, 2019, has raised more than $42,000 for three charities since he struck out walking from Dunedin's Octagon on March 1.

