New tertiary course targeting apprentices welcomed by Timaru tradies

Ara Institute of Canterbury’s director for Southern campuses, Leonie Rasmussen, pictured in the electrical trades training area at Ara’s Timaru campus.

A new course to train apprentice electricians in Timaru is expected to help alleviate a shortage of skilled sparkies in the region, industry leaders say.

An agreement between Ara Institute of Canterbury and The Skills Organisation Incorporated (Skills), will see the tertiary institute offer a NZ Certificate Electrical Engineering Theory & Practice (Trade) programme, as well as its existing entry-level course for students wanting a pathway into an apprenticeship.

Previously, apprentices had to travel to Christchurch, or elsewhere, to complete their training.

There are already six apprentices enrolled in the new programme, which delivers face-to-face training one day per fortnight for the duration of their third apprenticeship year.

Ara said, following consultation with local industry, it was determined this delivery model was the best option for apprentices and employers, as it spaces out time spent away from the workplace.

Confirmation of the course has pleased those in the industry who say a labour shortage has made tendering for bigger projects difficult, while South Canterbury Master Electricians president Shane Bell says it would help address the “real shortage’’ of qualified electricians and skilled trainees in Timaru.

Bell said, given the labour shortage, businesses have had to train apprentices as much as they can, and it was also a matter of finding skilled trainees.

“Some people come into the industry and when it starts to get technical, they struggle or drop off,” Bell said.

He said Ara’s pre-trade courses ensure apprentices come out with a good knowledge of the electrical industry and the new course would provide a sense of continuity of learning.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff South Canterbury Master Electricians president Shane Bell says the course wil help address the ‘’real shortage’’ of qualified electricians and skilled trainees in Timaru.

Morris Waddell Electrical co-owner Logan Cunningham said the region’s labour shortage made it difficult to tender for bigger projects in South Canterbury.

“It [the new electrical course] will hopefully help train more apprentices and get young people through the course quicker,” Cunningham said.

“In the conventional training style, the guys had to finish a days’ work and go for a night class. And they had to go away for two weeks for specialist block courses.”

BEJON HASWELL/STUFF/Stuff Logan Cunningham, right, said the new electrical course will hopefully help train more apprentices and get young people through the course quicker. He is pictured with Morris Waddell owner, Bevan Cunningham after winning the Master Electricians Excellence Award in 2019.

Cunningham said the new course would be beneficial to his business, as it would eliminate the need for apprentices to go away for two weeks, and they could train for one full day a fortnight with a specialist in the field for which they get paid for.

He said they were trying to get one of their apprentices on the course.

Kerrin Sherborne, owner of Hardie Electrical, said the course

will help bind what apprentices would usually learn from working in commercial establishments and in industrial establishments giving them broader knowledge on what they can do.

He said he would encourage apprentices to enrol in the course, and knew of one who was already waiting to do so.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Kerrin Sherborne, of Hardie Electrica,l said the course will help keep apprentices on track and help them get qualified quicker. (File photo)

Acting Chief Executive of Ara Institute of Canterbury Darren Mitchell said, in the face of the global pandemic, New Zealand has seen a decline in domestic tertiary enrolments in 2022 compared to previous years.

“This is a trend we’ve also encountered at Ara Institute of Canterbury, across all our campuses,” Mitchell said.

“There is undoubtedly a Covid-19 component to this, but it’s also likely we are seeing the flow on effect of high-employment levels causing a reduction in demand for study. We also expect that we may see an increase in domestic enrolments for semester two, as a result of learners delaying study due to the current state of the pandemic.

supplied Ara Institute of Canterbury acting chief executive Darren Mitchell said New Zealand has seen a decline in domestic tertiary enrolments in 2022 compared to previous years. (File photo)

“As a region, South Canterbury continues to enjoy high employment rates, meaning on-campus enrolments may be lower, but the number of people taking part in on-the-job training and apprenticeships is on the increase.”

“Exciting collaborations such as this one continues to build and create new opportunities for the region.”

Ara’s executive director of academic, innovation and research, Dr Glynnis Brook, said it is an exciting time for South Canterbury as Ara’s industry connections and Te Pūkenga network partnerships are critical in giving learners more choices and flexibility in what, where and how they learn.

“Working with industry partners and other Te Pūkenga institutes, Ara can help open new doors for learners, in terms of providing accessible, regional learning which is tailored to local needs,” Brook said.

“Learning that fits around life, rather than having to fit life around learning.”

Another industry collaboration has resulted in the delivery of a Painting and Decorating Block Course, which Ara is contracted to deliver for stage one BCITO apprentices with intakes in July and October.

Ara Institute of Canterbury’s Woolston campus in Christchurch has traditionally been the only South Island provider to deliver block courses in painting and decorating. In 2021, Venture Timaru and Master Painters NZ jointly approached BCITO about catering to apprentices in South Canterbury.

Valentina bellomo/Stuff Grant Jenkins Contracting apprentices, Thomas Winchester and Ethan Hunter, at work in February.

Grant Jenkins, owner of Grant Jenkins Contracting in Timaru, said having apprentices able to train in Timaru was beneficial.

“It’s been a tremendous help for our apprentices to have local training on a campus that’s purpose built for our trades, with great facilities and amenities,” Jenkins said.

Venture Timaru chief executive, Nigel Davenport, said the district’s economic agency is thrilled to see the courses being provided to meet the needs of industry.

“The innovative, flexible and can-do approach by all involved has been fantastic,” Davenport said.

supplied Nigel Davenport said Venture Timaru is thrilled to see both the electrical and painting and decorating courses being provided locally to meet the needs of industry. (File photo)

Davenport acknowledged upcoming developments in the region which would rely heavily on local trades.

“We are entering a period of unparalleled development and construction in the district across key projects such as the Scott Base Redevelopment build, the Theatre/Heritage project and the extension to Aorangi Stadium. There are so many opportunities for our rangatahi to be part of it all.

“It is therefore hugely important that we add even more locally based training options going forward, especially for our construction and trades sectors, to provide training in a way that first and foremost works best for industry and their workforce.”