Baby makes speedy arrival at historic South Canterbury pub

Isabelle May Broadfoot was born at her parents' hotel in the tiny South Canterbury rural settlement of Kimbell.

Lockie and Caro Broadfoot didn’t have far to go to wet the baby’s head after welcoming their third child into the world.

Isabelle May Broadfoot was born two days early, on March 23, at the couple’s historic South Canterbury country pub, quickly putting her parents’ plans to have her at Timaru Hospital into disarray.

And it appears Isabelle is not the first baby to be born at the Silverstream Hotel in the tiny settlement of Kimbell, about six kilometres west of Fairlie in the Mackenzie District.

The Broadfoots, who bought the 145-year-old pub in April 2020, said they were not planning on a home birth, and had everything in place for their trip to Timaru, when Caro went into labour.

READ MORE:

* Kimbell Games Day well supported by community



”We just didn't expect her [Isabelle] wanting to arrive in the middle of the day,’’ Caro said.

The pair’s midwife was also due for her routine visit on the same day, travelling from Timaru.

“When we contacted her late Wednesday morning, she was in Tekapo and came as soon as she could.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Broadfoot family, Lockie with Benni, 3, Caro and Isabelle, several days old, and Finn, 5, in the bar of the Silverstream Hotel.

“She arrived just after 11.30am, checked and mapped out our options.’’

One option was in the car straight away, with their midwife following, and driving about 70 kilometres to Timaru.

However, this also included the chance they would need to pull over to the side of the road at any time during the trip, to deliver the baby.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Lockie and Caro Broadfoot’s daughter Isabelle was unexpectedly born in their Kimbell hotel on Wednesday.

The other option was staying put and having the baby at home.

“So we stayed, and we are incredibly glad we did,’’ Caro said.

Isabelle was born just over an hour later at 12.49pm, weighing 4010g (4.01 kilograms), with the support of a Mackenzie midwife who was called for reinforcements, arriving with a home birthing kit.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Isabelle May Broadfoot joins siblings Finn, 5, and Benni, 3.

Caro said the couple understood other babies had been born at the pub, including one birth when the previous publican Mandy Clarke helped deliver an unplanned and unpredicted baby. They were seeking further information on other births at Silverstream Hotel.

For now the family is settling into life with a newborn, and Isabelle’s big brothers Finn, 5, and Benni, 3, are enjoying getting to know their little sister.

Caro said the boys were excited about the new addition, Finn in particular, had been keen to have a baby sister as “a little brother always copies me’’.