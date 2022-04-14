Council confident budgets will balance despite delays and Covid

Repairs are yet to start in earnest on the Mackenzie District Council’s Fairlie building, meaning the project is $660,000 under budget (File photo).

The Mackenzie District Council’s delay in adopting its Long Term Plan combined with the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic are causing some chaos with council coffers.

In October 2021, MDC became the last council in the country to adopt its ten-year plan, which was statutorily required to be tabled by June 30.

The council could not allocate funding, start projects or even rate properties until it was adopted, and has left a legacy of delayed projects, fewer grants and subsidies from central government and other agencies than anticipated, and some areas falling well below projections for spending.

Covid restrictions have caused delays on a number of projects, and resulted in a dip in growth in other areas.

The financial performance report for February, presented to council at Tuesday’s meeting, noted the council’s operating revenue was almost $2m below budget, while expenditure was out by more than $10m.

“Operating revenue is tracking at 58 per cent received to the full year budget, which equates to $1,996,000 below the year to date budget.”

The report attributed this shortfall to “subsidies and grants – Waka Kotahi for roading, financial contributions for water, wastewater and storm water”, and “other income – timber sale from harvesting of forestry plantations.”

Report authors Sandy Hogg, council’s finance manager, and management accountant Jo Hurst highlight the relative savings on personnel due to a number of unfilled job vacancies, but note these are offset by increased consultancy and contractor costs to provide cover for staff vacancies.

The Governance and Corporate services unit reported an overspend on consultants of $878,611.

Expenditure on consultants for the unit had been budgeted at $239,577 year to date, with actual expenditure of $1,118,188.

The report says the overrun relates to “additional resources required due to vacant positions in the engineering, operations and community facilities manager positions”, as well as costs associated with completing the Annual Report and Long Term Plan, and costs incurred for “an unbudgeted review undertaken by Local Government New Zealand”.

“By the end of the financial year there will be a net overspend of approximately $150,000 with the majority of this overspend a result of the LTP and Annual Report projects.”

Other large underspends related to repairs required to the Mackenzie District Council’s Fairlie building ($6557 has been spent of the $666,668 budgeted year to date), several roading, footpath, cyclepath, lighting and signage projects ($1,940,111 budgeted, actual expenditure $296,827), and wastewater upgrades ($11,703 spent of $273,114 budgeted YTD).

The report notes the council’s capital expenditure is sitting at 22 per cent spent of the full year budget, with a variance of more than ten million dollars.

“Actual expenditure is $5,216,000 compared to a year to date budget of $16,043,000.

“The large variance is a result in the delay of adopting the 2021-31 Long Term Plan with a number of projects not being able to be started until this adoption.”

Mackenzie District Council spokesperson Chris Clark said despite the late adoption of the Annual and Long Term Plans, “significant projects for this financial year are on target for completion at this stage.

“Progress towards this year’s objectives will be covered in the 2021/2022 Annual Report due later this year.”

He said the $10m variance for the 2020/2021 financial year was “as a result of planned borrowing for some water projects being delayed until this financial year” due to “changes to project phasing”.

Clarke said the variance of approximately $700,000 less than budgeted in developers contributions was to be expected, and related to the slow-down caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Development contributions have been high for a few years driven by growth in the district.

“The impact of Covid-19 has slowed this growth, and caused a number of developers to defer their plans which resulted in a lower than forecast income in this area.

“Budget phasing is often an issue with large and complex infrastructure projects, as consenting issues, contractor availability and other challenges can impact on when the work takes place.

“However, [it] will balance out over the life of the projects, and any movement to schedules is signalled in the relevant Annual Report and Annual Plan,” he said.

Screenshot/Stuff Pukaki councillor Matt Murphy attending a Mackenzie District Council meeting via Zoom from England in the early hours of the morning.

Meanwhile, one Mackenzie District Councillor is keeping the candle burning across multiple time zones, as he fulfils his council commitments from the other side of the world.

Pukaki ward councillor Matt Murphy has been dialling in for committee, community board and council meetings from his hometown of Birkenhead on the Wirral Peninsula, near Liverpool.

Murphy arrived in New Zealand in 2005, and moved to Tekapo in 2011.

A recent Audit and Risk Committee meeting saw Murphy zooming in from the kitchen table at 2.30am local time, while this week’s council meeting translated to a slightly less onerous 10.30pm start for Murphy.

“I’m really just fulfilling my responsibilities to represent my community to the best of my ability. This does indeed involve keeping up to date and being fully informed on all current issues.”

Murphy said as border restrictions relaxed, he and his family made a last minute decision to travel to the United Kingdom to visit family.

“I will endeavour to attend to my commitments through the wonders of modern technology for the duration of my trip,” he said.