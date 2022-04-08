Police appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by car in Timaru

The scene of a serious crash on Timaru's main street. One person was seriously injured.

Police have issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed a pedestrian being hit by a car in central Timaru on Thursday night to come forward.

A man was critically injured after he was hit by a car on Stafford St, about halfway between the intersections of Woollcombe and North sts, about 7pm.

On Friday afternoon, Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested, of Timaru, said the pedestrian remained in hospital with serious injuries.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash,” Quested said.

Earlier on Friday, a police spokesperson said the driver of the car had remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The spokesperson said the serious crash unit had attended the scene, and its investigation was in the initial stages.

“There is no further information available at this time.”

She said the pedestrian was taken to Timaru Hospital in a critical condition.

On Friday afternoon, the South Canterbury District Health Board said the man remained in a critical condition.

A man, who was working nearby, told The Timaru Herald he had rushed to help the injured man after witnessing the collision as he had several years’ experience and training with St John.

He said the car which hit the man had not been travelling particularly fast at the time, but the pedestrian “flew through the air” on impact.

BROOKE BLACK/Stuff The pedestrian remains in a critical condition in Timaru Hospital after being hit on Stafford St on Thursday night.

Police cordoned off Stafford St, between Woollcombe and North sts, as emergency services responded to the serious crash.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a crew from Timaru returned to the scene at 10.46pm to assist police in cleaning up the road.

The road reopened just after 11pm.

BROOKE BLACK/Stuff Police closed Stafford St between Woollcombe and North sts while emergency services responded to the incident.

Anyone with information that may assist Police in their investigation can call 105 and quote file number 220408/8814.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.