Community detention for patched gang member

Perenaru Hurinui appeared in the Timaru District Court via video on his lawyer’s phone for sentencing on common assault and firearms charges. (File photo)

A Mongrel Mob member now living in Hamilton has been sentenced to community detention and intensive supervision for his role in an attack on the member of another gang at a service station in Rakaia.

Perenaru Hurinui, 27, had pleaded guilty to common assault, along with fellow Mongrel Mob member Dylan Travis, 20, when they appeared in the Timaru District Court in November 2021. Hurunui also admitted a charge of unlawful possession of a pistol.

Travis, 21, was sentenced on December 23, also to community work and intensive supervision.

The gang members got into an argument with the victim as they exited the Mobil Rakaia service station which turned physical with Hurunui initiating the assault with a closed right fist punch to the head.

Travis also inflicted closed fist punches to the victim’s head and during the on-going assault, the defendants removed a camouflaged Nomads T-shirt he was wearing and fled the scene with the piece of clothing.

When the vehicle Hurunui and Travis were in was stopped on State Highway 1 near Chertsey, police found a six-shot revolver behind the driver’s seat.

Friday’s sentencing before Judge Joanna Maze in Timaru struggled to get Hurunui on a video link from Hamilton until the afternoon when he appeared on his lawyer, Tim Jackson’s phone, which was held up for the bench to see.

Judge Maze noted the firearm was not loaded and there was no ammunition in the vehicle and that while Hurunui had previous convictions for violence, the last was in 2014. He also had more than $11,000 in outstanding fines and $1400 in enforcement fees owing.

Judge Maze said a pre-sentence report “acknowledged he was still a staunch gang member and that was unlikely to change”.

It was also noted the defendant acknowledged it was gratuitous violence towards a member of an opposing gang, but there were no other members of public or a weapon involved.

Judge Maze convicted Hurunui on the charges and sentenced him to six months’ community detention and nine months’ intensive supervision with community detention to start from April 13.