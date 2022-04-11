Man jailed for attempting to murder partner with scissors

Justice Osborne found numerous aggravating features in a man’s two attacks on his partner within three months. (File photo)

A man who stabbed his partner with such force that the scissors he was using broke in half was jailed for six-and-a-half years when he appeared in the High Court in Timaru on Monday.

Manu Hausia, 28, appeared before Justice Osborne, having pleaded guilty in December 2021 to attempting to murder his partner during a “horrific attack” in September, with the woman suffering at least nine stab wounds.

At the same appearance, with the help of a Tongan interpreter, Hausia also admitted charges of injuring with intent to injure, wounding with intent to injure, and assault on a child.

The September attack came less than three months after Hausia first attacked his partner in their Ōamaru home, from which at least one of the charges stemmed.

“This is particularly grave offending,” Justice Osborne said at one stage during the nearly three-hour sentencing.

He said Hausia had come to New Zealand on an interim visitor visa which had been extended because of Covid restrictions that had effectively stranded him here.

There were three victims in the attacks – the woman Hausia attempted to murder, her 11-year-old son and a friend who both had come to the first victim’s aid.

Justice Osborne said Hausia first attacked his partner in June and been bailed to Ashburton with a condition not to travel south of the Waitaki River, but he breached bail when returning to Ōamaru and moving back in with his partner – with the more serious attack occurring in September.

“The victim impact statement shows she was in hospital for a week-and-a-half and later spent another week in hospital after a wound became infected.

“She says she is still very sore, with limited movement but slowly recovering.

“She could not face going to her Ōamaru home and she wanted to move back to Auckland to be with family which would cost a lot.

“She says the hardest aspect of the offending was seeing the effect on her children.

“She said they were greatly affected by witnessing the attack.

“She said she was too sore to hold and comfort them. She continues to experience flashbacks of the event that day.”

Justice Osborne acknowledged each of the victims, especially the bravery of her son and the woman’s friend in their protection of the lead victim.

“They acted in the face of a horrific attack and without regard to their own safety.

“The action of her son is all the more remarkable, both for his age and the fact he intervened in both attacks.

“His intervention in June may well have prevented a much worse outcome on that occasion.

“Without their combined actions, the victim might well have died and Mr Hausia would then be facing life imprisonment today.

“I consider the pair are worthy of the highest commendation.”

Hausia first met the victim in Auckland in early 2021 and they moved in together in Ōamaru soon after.

The first assault occurred on June 19, when Hausia punched her in the head without provocation as she lay on the bed and the punches continued to rain down.

The woman managed to crawl into her 11-year-old son’s room. Hausia followed but the boy intervened to prevent him from assaulting his mother further.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for head injuries, extensive bruising, bleeding from both ears, and a concussion.

Early on September 2, after a prolonged drinking session, Hausia was asked to leave and the police were called when he refused.

While the woman was on the phone, Hausia grabbed her in a stranglehold and started stabbing her repeatedly, changing between a knife and a pair of kitchen scissors. He put his hands around her neck, squeezing his thumbs into her throat until she felt herself starting to lose consciousness.

Speaking in Tongan, Hausia told her that would be the last time anyone would ever see her and that he would be the last person she would ever see.

She screamed and struggled to try and get away. He kept stabbing her head, face, arm and back with such force that the scissors broke in half.

The victim’s cousin, who happened to be spending the night heard the screams. She tried to get Hausia off the victim but he stabbed her in the leg and slashed her face.

The victim’s two sons woke up and saw the attack. The 11-year-old boy tried to intervene but Hausia punched him in the face.

Both women were taken to Ōamaru Hospital. The first victim was later transferred to Dunedin Hospital for surgery to repair damage to her saliva glands, which has hindered her ability to swallow, talk and eat.

Medical staff found the blades of the broken scissors entangled in the woman’s hair.

Justice Osborne said the aggravating features were extreme violence, the long and provoked September attack; the serious injuries the victim sustained; use of lethal weapons; the attack to the head was sustained combined with strangulation; the vulnerability of the victims.

“This was an attack on a defenceless woman, a friend and her young son. It was in her home where she had no real means of defending herself.”

Justice Osborne also said further aggravating features were first the September attack occurred within three months of the previous attack which warranted a sentence of imprisonment; second it was committed in front of children; and third it was committed while on bail.

He found a starting point of 11 years and nine months in jail but it was discounted for an early guilty plea (25 per cent), 5 per cent (for the disproportionate effect of a prison sentence on Hausia as he does not speak English and dislocation from his family), 10 per cent for good character (these were his first offences in either New Zealand or Tonga) and 5 per cent for remorse.

However, Justice Osborne was satisfied that there was nothing in Hausia’s upbringing that showed what was responsible for his offending.

Justice Osborne, in saying the defendant would likely be deported at the end of his sentence, jailed Hausia for six years and six months for attempted murder, six months for injuring with intent to injure, 11 months for wounding with intent to injure and four months for assault on a child. The sentences will run concurrently.