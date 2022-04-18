Veteran Twizel cop Les Andrew says more rural-specific training is required for new recruits

Twizel’s Senior Constable Les Andrew says the main challenge is distance as rural police tend to cover a large area. (File photo)

A 20-year veteran rural police officer in the Mackenzie District says more rural specific training is required for new police recruits.

Twizel’s Senior Constable Les Andrew, who recently brought-up the milestone of 30 years service in the police, 20 of which has been in the rural South Island, said he liked to see more training specific to rural conditions, for new recruits in the future.

“And how to line up a response with the other rural police officers that are in your area, but who you’re not necessarily working with regularly,” Andrew said.

“Police are already doing a lot of work in this area, with a Frontline Safety Improvement Programme rolling out around the country that’s tailored to the different environments police work in.”

He said follow-up after stressful events is something that’s got better, but it needs to continue evolving.

“If you’re stationed in the city then people may recognise if you need support, because you’re interacting with more of your colleagues on a more regular basis than in a rural policing.”

Andrew said the main challenge rural police officers face is distance – rural police tend to cover a large area.

“Working by yourself or with one other officer also presents challenges, and you tend to look at scenarios a little differently than you might in an urban setting.

“Pre-planning becomes even more important.

“I’ve been working in this area long enough to usually have a good handle on what I’m likely to be walking into, and I know many of the people in the area.

"I think I’ve been here long enough to have earned respect within the community and that means that I can draw on the help of the community when I need it.”

Andrew said he has everything he needs in the way of resources.

“Police deploy to demand which means our resources, whether that be people or equipment, go where they are required, when they are required.”

There are four senior constables stationed in the Mackenzie District - one each in Fairlie and Lake Tekapo/Takapō and two in Twizel.

“Officers based within Mackenzie District are always willing and available to support one another when required.

“The response time will depend on where they are in the district at any given time. We can also call in additional support from Timaru if needed.”

An advantage of policing in the rural areas for Andrew is the community – “we (Police) are here for the community, we work for the community, and it’s important that we get the community onside.”

“I grew-up in Twizel, I know a lot of the people here, and I really enjoy community-oriented policing.”

He said the advantage of working in a small community can also come at a cost.

“After a tragic event such as a fatal crash we’ll continue to see the people who’ve been affected, every other day. It brings back the emotions of the event every time.

“Whereas in a city, once an incident has been resolved you might never see those people again.”

Andrew has been a police officer in Twizel for 13 years with four years in Omarama preceding that and a further four years in Waikouaiti before that. Prior to that he was based in Dunedin.

Andrew said some of the biggest changes to rural policing have been in technology and resources.

“We have better vehicles, better equipment, better personal protection. Policing in general is still the same, but the tools we have are more advanced.”