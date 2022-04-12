Waimate man proposes to partner in front of her 21 students, and dog

Robbie Breen surprised his partner Kacy Jarvis last week, proposing to her with the help of their dog KayJay, in front of her Waimate High School class.

As a teacher, Kacy Jarvis is usually the one asking the questions in class.

However, last week the Waimate High School teacher was the one being asked an important question, when partner Robbie Breen snuck into her first class for the day, their dog Kayjay in tow, to propose in front of her 21 students.

The pair met five years ago at social netball and while they both grew up in Ōamaru, and attended the same high school just a few years apart, they did not know one another.

Jarvis has been a teacher at the school for seven years, and Breen has joked numerous times that he would bring their dog to school and let her loose.

READ MORE:

* See Duchess Meghan's impeccable handwriting in this heartfelt thank you note

* Local interest in South Canterbury Heartland rugby coaching role

* Pressure's on as Celtic chase 10th consecutive South Canterbury senior rugby title



That happened on Friday when Kayjay made his way into the classroom with Breen in tow, and Jarvis said she was confused until Breen got down on one knee, and her class erupted in excitement.

A surprised Jarvis said ‘’yes’’ to the proposal.

“I didn’t expect that to be my Friday morning,” Jarvis said.

SUPPLIED Kacy Jarvis said “yes’’ to the proposal.

“It wasn’t a very productive day after that, the class were too excited.

“The kids were over the moon.”

Jarvis said they had talked about getting engaged and was waiting for Breen to eventually pop the question.

The ring, which Breen chose on his own, didn’t quite fit, so it is being resized.

Jarvis said her husband-to-be did a good job of picking the ring.

“He did well, it was in the criteria of what I wanted,” she said.

For now, Jarvis and Breen are happy to be engaged for a while, as because of Covid-19 planning a wedding would be unpredictable.

The future bride said she was pleased she was able to share the experience with her class, and the help of their dog.