Reverend plans restoration and reopening of 156-year-old Holy Trinity Anglican Church

The Rev Thomas Williams is taking a leap of faith in working to restore and reopen a 156-year-old South Canterbury church.

Williams was appointed as the Holy Trinity Anglican Church’s reverend about a month ago and has big plans for the building in Arowhenua on Huirapa Rd near Temuka.

“It’s historical, and it's quite well known to people in Temuka,” Williams said.

“It was rebuilt in 1931 and was closed a few years ago because it was structurally unsafe. It’s needed repairs.’’

Williams said an engineer’s assessment of the church in April 2021 concluded that the church could be restored to meet present safety standards.

“The whole floor needs replacing, there needs to be repainting inside, and the roof needs doing as well with patch work.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Arowhenua Trinity Church that was opened in 1931.

He had already been contacted by painters, electricians, builders and cabinetmakers with quotes.

“And even a few local community people from all walks of life have offered their help to redo the fences and help out with bits and pieces.

“The essence of the church is about people. It’s common unity for the community.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Rev Thomas Williams plans to restore and reopen the church, on Huirapa Rd, so it can be used by the community.

Williams said the church was rebuilt in 1931 with financial help from the Arowhenua whānau as the timber church that stood before it was not fit for purpose and was later demolished.

The Arowhenua website says, ‘’the Anglican Church built entirely by the local Arowhenua community, was opened in 1866 by the Reverend Canon J.W. Stack’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Williams said the church was rebuilt in 1931 with financial help from the Arowhenua community.

After a number of years the building required replacing and although it was documented there was some opposition from local followers of the Ratana faith, eventually it was agreed upon to rebuild on the basis that the facility would also be available for use by faith groups other than the Anglican followers, the website says.

The current church building was opened in 1931 and is a ‘’unique feature’’ within the Arowhenua community and wider region, it says.