Alliance Smithfield meatworks admits discharging waste into sea near Timaru

An aerial view of the Alliance Smithfield meatworks and its proximity to the coastline near Timaru. Photo taken August, 2021.

A Timaru meatworks company admitted discharging animal and trade waste water into the sea near Caroline Bay when it appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The discharge to land at the Alliance Group’s Smithfield plant in Timaru included “stick water” (waste from animal slaughter) and trade waste which occurred on March 26, 2021, breaching the Resource Management Act.

Environment Canterbury brought the prosecution and Alliance had faced three charges but pleaded guilty to one, for the discharge, with ECan withdrawing the remaining two charges.

Judge Noel Walsh said employees had discharged the contaminant to land on March 26, and it had found its way to a ring drain which flowed into the coastal area.

ECan’s Southern Zone Lead, Peter Burt, told The Timaru Herald on Tuesday that their investigation of the event, after being notified on March 26, found discharge running from the plant, down the cliff to the stormwater ring drain.

“From the ring drain, the outgoing tide carried the discharge via the outlet pipes into the coastal marine area,” Burt said.

“Mitigations to stop the discharge were put in place and rūnanga partners and key stakeholders were informed of the event.”

Burt said repairs to the infrastructure associated to the discharge were monitored closely, and the discharge incident was investigated thoroughly, resulting in Tuesday’s prosecution.

“Any unauthorised discharge into a marine area is not acceptable.

“Pollutants can impact marine life, mahinga kai gathering and the intrinsic cultural and recreational value of our water.

“It is difficult to quantify the damage this event caused – the guilty plea today relates specifically to the discharge breach.”

Burt said Alliance Smithfield resource consents will continue to be closely monitored.

He added that if people in the community come across a possible pollution event they can get in touch with ECan immediately by calling 0800 765 588 or using the Snap Send Solve app.

Judge Walsh remanded the company to June 20 for restorative justice to take place with the case now headed back to the Environment Court for sentencing.

Judge Walsh said he would enter guilty pleas but Karenza De Silva, counsel for Alliance, said the company would not be seeking a discharge without conviction.