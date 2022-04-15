Meth dealer's attempt to appeal jail sentence in High Court dismissed

A Timaru drug dealer’s bid to have his prison sentence converted to home detention in a High Court appeal has failed.

Samuel Paul Huxford's appeal was against the 14-month jail term imposed by Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on February 17 after he admitted seven charges of supplying methamphetamine and one of offering to supply MDMA.

The 34-year-old, who is due for release on April 28, appealed on the claim Judge Maze erred in declining to convert his sentence to home detention.

Huxford was arrested in June as part of the police's Operation Gipsy which targetted persons involved in the manufacture and distribution of meth in South Canterbury.

Justice Ellis acknowledged Huxford is no stranger to the courts with 27 prior convictions, including two for possession of methamphetamine.

“He has received sentences of community work, home detention and supervision for these offences.

“The Crown acknowledges that Huxford’s drug offending was motivated by his need to feed his own methamphetamine addiction. A pre-sentence report indicates that Huxford has used methamphetamine almost continuously for more than 10 years (he is now 34).”

Justice Ellis said Huxford had never been sentenced to imprisonment before, acknowledging an error by Judge Maze during sentencing in which she stated he “has had previous sentences of imprisonment without change” when saying she was not prepared to indicate home detention as a particular outcome.

From a starting point of two years and six months’ jail, Judge Maze found a discount of 40 per cent for matters revealed in a cultural report and deducted four months’ jail for the two months spent on electronically-monitored bail with a new end sentence of 14 months.

“Judge Maze was not willing to convert Mr Huxford’s sentence to home detention, on the basis that 'accountability and responsibility will not be satisfied unless imprisonment is imposed', his personal circumstances were different to his co-offenders, and that ... your remand in custody has come at the expense of contact with a child, but I also note that her best interests are better served by abstinence and the best place for that to happen is a slightly longer period in custody.”

Justice Ellis said the principal argument advanced on Huxford’s behalf, by lawyer Tim Jackson on Monday, in support of the submission that home detention was the right sentence here was that of parity with his “co-offenders”, Rikki Austin and Shanla Aitken who also received sentence indications from, and were ultimately sentenced by, Judge Maze.

"I use the word 'co-offender' advisedly; Mr Huxford was not jointly charged with them, nor was he involved in their manufacturing operation."

Austin had a 43-month sentence cut by about 50 per cent to 21 months “following receipt of what was plainly a very powerful Section 27 (cultural) report prior to sentencing, and giving full credit for guilty plea” with leave to apply for home detention.

“Leave was later sought. Mr Austin had by then served nearly half of his sentence of imprisonment (at which point he would have been entitled to release) so the time remaining was converted to three months’ home detention.

“As it happens, the judge did, in her sentence indication for Mr Huxford, expressly take into account parity with Mr Austin. It was precisely for that reason that she adopted a starting point of two and a half years on the dealing charges. She was particularly well-placed to do so given she had given Mr Austin an indicated sentence earlier that same day. She had also given Ms Aitken an indication the day before.

“The reality is that the decision whether to convert to home detention will often turn largely on a defendant’s personal circumstances.”

Justice Ellis said the personal circumstances of both Ms Aitken and Mr Austin were very different from those of Mr Huxford.

"Notwithstanding that Mr Huxford had not previously been sentenced to imprisonment, he had numerous prior convictions (including for possessing methamphetamine), he has not always been compliant with community-based sentences...

“Although his childhood was not without difficulties, those difficulties pale in comparison with those routinely faced by many defendants who come before the courts. Mr Huxford himself has quite perceptively stated that he struggles to see the connection between the matters canvassed in his s27 report and his offending.

“... Judge Maze was exceptionally well-placed to assess Mr Huxford’s suitability for a sentence of home detention. There is nothing in the parity point.

“Despite her apparent mistake about his previous imprisonment, I am unable to conclude that a different sentence should have been imposed,” Justice Ellis said in dismissing the appeal.