Hospitality operators celebrate relaxing of rules ahead of Easter

Barney Cahill, owner of The Sail and Anchor, is looking forward to the change in the traffic light settings for Covid-19.

A long-time Timaru publican is looking forward to seeing people dancing and enjoying themselves in his venue again, with news New Zealand will move to fewer Covid-19 restrictions from Wednesday night.

Sail & Anchor Bar and Cafe owner, Barney Cahill, said he was expecting some good news before the Easter holidays.

That was delivered by Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins when he announced the country would move to the orange light setting from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

“Its certainly good for us because we’re a traditional pub and people don't have to wait any more to be seated,” Cahill said.

“It's good to have the freedom. The staff had not been trained to wait. It's come at a perfect time with the school holidays and the flights coming in.”

Under the orange light, the 200-person limit for indoor venues is gone and people no longer have to be seated and served in hospitality venues. While visitors no longer have to wear a mask inside hospitality venues, public facing staff must wear one.

Cahill said the dance floor at his bar would be open again, and he was looking forward to seeing many people come into the bar.

“I think we can handle it. We’ve been handling it for 30 plus years,” he said.

Hospitality NZ South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips, and Timaru restaurant owner, said she was very excited to welcome people indoors without restrictions.

“To use all the tables of a restaurant after all these months would be beneficial,” Phillips said.

John Bisset/Stuff Hospitality NZ South Canterbury branch president Kristy Phillips is pleased to see the move to the orange light ahead of the Easter holiday. (File photo)

“The removal of the seated and served restriction will make a massive difference. We’re excited and this is another step forward towards normality.

“There are alcohol restrictions for Good Friday and Easter Sunday, but it will be good to serve everyone tomorrow.”

Phillips said the announcement gives people certainty to move around the country, and the removal of vaccine passes has allowed families to reconnect within a venue.

“It's a privilege for us to see that,” she said.

“Hospitality businesses have had bumpy road over the last two years and without support from the local public, it would be much harder

“We would like to thank them for the support they have showed.”

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the move to orange was a step towards “normality”. (File photo)

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the announcement was a “huge relief” for businesses.

“This is an important step towards normality,” Smith said.

“We appreciate that it has happened before Easter. It's a pivotal time as kids have their school holidays, and we're now letting Australian family back into the country.

“It's time for businesses to get into full swing.”