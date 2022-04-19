Timaru students working on longterm solution for period poverty in schools

Going through lockdown and thinking about period poverty at home, two Mountainview High School students were inspired to do something about it.

Project Period, started by Aleisha Smith and Cat MacClure, both 17, with the help of teacher Justine Carson-Iles, aims to provide a long term and environmentally friendly solution to period poverty in schools.

The project required the class to brainstorm world issues, and last year's announcement to put free period products in schools to help combat period poverty, also prompted the idea, the pair said.

“The current singular use sanitary items provided are solving short term issues at school but not long term ones from home due to being only available at school and single-use,’’ Cat said.

READ MORE:

* The Warehouse Group to offer staff free period products in work bathrooms

* Government to roll out free period products at schools

* Handmade items posted off to Australia for animals



“This is problematic as students are not always at school when they need them such as holidays, lockdown, home learning, weekends.’’

”What is currently being done with having single-use products in the bathrooms is a good start, we are just expanding on it,” Aleisha said.

SUPPLIED Schools could sign up for the Government's Free Period Products Scheme in July 2021.

“Our goal is to provide a long-term and environmentally friendly solution to period poverty in schools.”

The duo have done their research on what Mountainview High School students would want, conducting interviews of all age groups and sending out surveys to see what the students’ ideal choice of reusable products would be.

They interviewed two to three people from each year group and sent out a survey to more than 250 students and received 116 survey responses back.

Supplied Project Period concept art.

“A lot of people said that menstrual cups sounded scary, and reusable pads seemed bulky and uncomfortable,” Aleisha said.

“Period underwear seemed like the best way to go as people felt more comfortable with the idea, and it would be a bit more discrete,” Cat said.

Through their surveys they also decided how they would distribute them to students. People would apply through the form of what product they would like , and then a trusted teacher of year 13 student would deliver them.

The pair have alsocontacted a number of reusable period product brands to enquire about potentially supplying the products and have had ‘’very positive’’ responses from Vivo Bodywear and My Cup.

“They were both very keen to work with us but suggested we start a Givealittle page,” Cat said.

Monica Kozub/Unsplash Smith and MacClure already have brands willing to work with them.

“We will be buying in bulk for a cheaper price from companies who are keen to work with us and then distribute these to students starting with those at our school,” Aleisha said.

They plan to have the programme running by the end of term two.

“We would like to get it running as soon as we can to get it well established before we leave,” Aleisha said.

They hope to create a solid foundation for the project, so it can continue year after year.

“As two female students in school, we are looking to make a difference.

“We want to help solve a problem in a longer lasting and enviromentally friendly way,” Cat said.