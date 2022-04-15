Convicted sex offender admits acts 30 years ago in South Canterbury

A sex offender now being held on preventive detention has been convicted and sentenced for offending in a South Canterbury town between 1992-1994 the Timaru District Court heard on Thursday. (File photo)

The traumatic impact of being indecently assaulted as a boy almost 30 years ago, has been relayed to the court by a man who was attacked by a sexual predator – who is already serving a sentence of preventive detention.

The man's victim impact statement was read to the Court by Crown prosecutor Anne-Marie McRae as Brendon Paul King, 45, was sentenced on two charges of indecent assault that predate 10 other related convictions, in the Timaru District Court on Thursday.

The man was 7-9 years old when the offending occurred between May 1, 1992, and May 1, 1994, Crown prosecutor Anne McRae said, adding that the victim said he changed when it happened and his parents had noticed a lot of changes.

“He became quite disruptive and learning stopped,” McRae said, adding the victim took measures to avoid running into the defendant.

McRae detailed the man's relationship and trust issues and said he struggled with his own children.

“The events had left him shrivelled up inside, and his dad could count on one hand the amount of cuddles he had ever had from him.

“He has been running from this his whole life.”

McRae said the man had been compelled to bring the offending to light after realising his own children were about the same age he had been when it occurred.

“It became time to put an end to all this.”

King, who was aged 18-20 years at the time, had used threats against the boy that he would tell his parents that he had stolen money to buy sweets.

“The defendant told the complainant to come with him, or he would tell his parents,” the summary of facts says.

Feeling worried about his parents knowing, the complainant followed the defendant to an area where the offending occurred.

Aggravating features were the victim's vulnerability at being 7-9 years old, a breach of trust, and the threat to tell his parents.

“This has had a significant impact on the victim,” McRae said.

“He has held this inside him for the past 28 odd years.”

King has been in jail since 2005 when he was sentenced to preventive detention, and his latest appearance before the Parole Board had recommended that he continue to engage in therapy. McRae said King was due back in front of the Parole Board in July.

King's lawyer, Michael Starling, said this offending would be his very first, predating all other offending.

Judge Maze said the offending was particularly traumatic for the victim with life-long effects.

She said King had been engaging in therapy since the preventive detention sentence, and she recommended he continue with that.

Because King is already being held on preventive detention, the only sentence option for Judge Maze was a prison sentence that had to be served concurrently.

She convicted him and sentenced him to 13 months’ jail.