Elusive woolly merino wether finally caught after four years on the run

After four years on the run an elusive merino wether has been caught.

After four years on the run in the Mackenzie, an elusive merino wether has been caught, and will be shorn at a community market for the first time in his life.

The sheep has been nicknamed, Tekapo Shrek, or Shrekapo, after Shrek the merino wether, a castrated male sheep, who gained international fame in April 2004 after he was found in an Otago cave, and has been described as a hermit who has only been spotted on several occasions in the past few years.

The 4-year-old Mackenzie version of the woolly character was caught on Mt Edward near Takapō/Tekapo, on Thursday afternoon, and will be the star of Tekapo’s Easter Monday Market where South Canterbury farmer and champion shearer, Tony Dobbs, will give him a much-needed trim.

The owner of Sawdon Station, where Shrekapo now resides, Gavin “Snow” Loxton said he thinks the sheep was lost as a lamb when he didn't follow his mother when she was mustered in.

“He’s been spotted three times by rabbit and tahr hunters over the years before he was captured. We thought he had perished,” Loxton said.

Tekapo Shrek, or Shrekapo, was captured on Thursday afternoon after being elusive for four years.

“He doesn't mix with the other sheep. He’s a hermit.”

He said in his 25 years of owing the station he had never come across a sheep like Shrekapo.

Loxton said Shrekapo remained elusive until his son’s partner, Emily Goodman, ran into him when mustering the flock on Thursday morning.

“They tried to muster him in, but he didn't want to come in when Emily first saw him. Yesterday [Thursday] afternoon, they took the truck up to get him back in.”

Tekapo Shrek is expected to be the star of the show at the Easter Monday Market at Lake Takapō/Tekapo.

Sheep dog Ziggy also played a role in bringing in the elusive merino, and it was no easy task, Loxton said.

“He [the sheep]is a round pile of wool, and he did take a few minutes to get up the hill.”

Loxton said Shrekapo will be weighed on Monday before Dobbs shears his “dense and long” wool.

“We might donate the wool to charity. We don't know yet, we’ll shear him first and then see what to do. We’re open to suggestions.”

Shrekapo is expected to remain on Sawdon Station.

Easter Monday Market organiser Brooke Gardner said it was exciting to have the sheep at the market and said he would be a great attraction for the town.

Lake Takapō/Tekapo photographer George Empson was up early recently to capture Gavin Loxton, of Sawdon Station, driving a mob of merino ewes along the tussocks and through the township to the Tekapo sheep sales.

“It's something new and unique and a great attraction,” Gardner said.

“The town’s fully booked, and it's a great chance for people passing by to come and support the market.”

More than 22 stalls, ranging from arts and crafts, coffee, cookies and sausage sizzles, will makeup the market.

“This is the first market we’re having out of Covid-19 with no restrictions. We didn't have the [Mackenzie] A and P show this year, and it has been a tough time for businesses. It's [the market] a great chance to highlight and enhance the already busy weekend.”

Gavin (Snow) Loxton said Shrekapo is a "round pile of wool" and took a few minutes to get up the hill.

There will also be a sweepstake to guess the weight of the total wool from the sheep.

Gardner said the wool is too long to be used for commercial use but could be used for hand spinning for garments.

The market will run from 9am to 2pm at the town square and people can take photos of Shrekapo at 10am, with the shearing starting at 11am.