'Shrekapo' the elusive merino 18.6kg lighter after being shorn for the first time

Shrekapo, the elusive merino sheep that had spent its whole life on the run, had its first shear at Easter Monday’s market at Lake Tekapo with his fleece weighing in at 18.6 kilograms.

The four-year-old Mackenzie wether (a castrated male sheep), which has been nicknamed Tekapo Shrek, or Shrekapo after Shrek the sheep that was found in an Otago cave in 2004, was found on Thursday morning on Mt Edward near Takapō/Tekapo by Emily Goodman.

Shrekapo was the star of the market according to Gavin “Snow” Loxton, the owner of Sawdon Station where the sheep now resides with the turnout exceeding his expectations.

“We haven’t had a crowd like that in Tekapo for years,” Loxton said.

Fairlie farmer and champion blade shearer Tony Dobbs got the call to give Shrekapo its first and overdue trim.

It wasn’t the biggest trim Dobbs has ever given as in 2014 he took 28.9 kilograms of wool off Big Ben of Mt Ben at Omahau Hill Station that beat Shrek the sheep fleece by 1.9 kilograms.

Shrekapo the sheep before he was shorn in Tekapo.

Dobbs said the crowd at the Tekapo market was nowhere near as big as the world championships where he competed with thousands of people watching, but there were a lot more eyes on him on Monday than he expected.

“It was a terrific crowd and I didn’t think it would be that many people, but the event was very well organised and had a lot of support from people in and out of the community,” he said.

Commentator Stan Taylor keeps the crowd informed as Gavin "Snow" Loxton, (Sawdon Station), Emily Goodman and shearer Tony Dobbs stand with the freshly shorn Shrekapo.

Dobbs had the help of his neighbour Geoff Alison while blade shearing Shrekapo as the density and weight of its coat made the process a more difficult than blade shearing regular merino.

”Geoff helped hold the wool up where I needed, as the weight of the wool pulls the skin, that can be dangerous. He was great as he held it where I needed it and we worked well together,” Dobbs said.

Shrekapo is carried in for his shearing, pictured with, from left, Emily Goodman, Gavin "Snow" Loxton, and Joel Loxton.

Once shorn, Loxton said Shrekapo was a whole new sheep, struggling to walk with its new weight and staring at everything now he had no wool in his eyes.

“We have jokingly been calling him spaceman as he reminds us of what an astronaut would be like when they returned from space, he must feel funny without all the weight on him,” Loxton said.

Emily Goodman found Shrekapo when mustering with her partner Joel Loxton.

“He’s got a bit of a wiggle when he walks at the moment.”

Shrekapo is a completely different sheep now he is 18.6kg’s lighter Dobbs said.

The once hermit sheep was fine around the crowd of people once the wool was off.

The 18.6 kilogram fleece shorn from Shrekapo.

He was put in a dog collar and lead and was very happy to be walked around, Dobbs said

“I went up to his pen before I left and said ‘I’m sorry I gave you a few knicks’ and he rubbed my hand,” he said.

Shrekapo will continue to reside at Sawdon Station with the Loxton family. Gavin Loxton said his wife Sue has reserved a spot a bit closer to home for Shrekapo, so the family can keep and eye on him.