Students' motoring kit is all about preparing for the unprepared

Opihi College student Ashleigh Griffiths with some of the emergency kits she and Brody Cattermole and Rickie Beecroft-Suddens were selling at the Timaru Farmers Market recently as part of the Young Enterprise Scheme.

The addition of condoms to a homemade emergency vehicle kit has helped boost sales according to one of three 17-year-olds behind the Young Enterprise Scheme project.

The Oh Shit Kit is the brainchild of Opihi College students Ashleigh Griffiths, Brody Cattermole, and Rickie Beecroft-Suddens, who are all part of the young enterprise class.

The group of three started a company call Smart Supplys (sic) where they sell their emergency car kits and they currently have a Mother's Day gift box available until May.

“The reason we called it the Oh Shit Kit was to market it towards men because when were at the farmers market it seemed like only women were buying them.

READ MORE:

* Student entrepreneurs get hands-on sales experience at Farmers Market

* Opihi College students clean up two South Canterbury beaches

* 'Fantastic' start to new farmers market in Timaru



“Since we added the name Oh Shit Kit to the emergency car kit and added a condom we have had a lot more men buying our product.

“Quite a few adults have found it quite funny.”

Griffiths said the idea for the kits came about when they were stuck in traffic one day.

“It wasn’t until we were in that situation we realised what people might need in a car kit.”

Besides the two regular condoms, the kit, which comes in a one-litre container, contains 20 unscented wipes, four paracetamol tablets, two plasters, a pack of tissues, a medical mask, a hair tie, a jar of toothpaste tablets, and a scented biodegradable rubbish bag.

Since they started in late February the trio have sold more than 30 kits through the farmers markets and online sales through their e-commerce site. The group's is to sell 500 kits by the end of the year.

“I think we will make it, its definitely an achievable goal I think,” Griffiths said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Opihi College pupil Ashleigh Griffiths was selling emergency car kits at the Timaru Farmers Market over Easter as part of the Young Enterprise Scheme.

“When we did research and asked people at the market what they would like to see in our kits before we started selling them people were really nice and answered.

“People are still very supportive on market days when we sell them.”

The trio, who are in their last year of high school, hope the business will keep going after they finish school.