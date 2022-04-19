Community rallies behind Timaru's quad mum after van torched in a 'senseless act of vandalism'

The Timaru community is rallying behind a mum of five whose car was torched in a “senseless act of vandalism” on Monday night.

The fire which destroyed quad mum Kendall MacDonald’s white Toyota Hiace van on Kiwi Dr around 10pm is being treated as suspicious by Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police.

Dave Hawkey, the general manager for South Canterbury Kindergartens, where MacDonald’s children attend, has issued a plea for help to replace the four car seats and a double pram destroyed in the fire and cash donations to help MacDonald hire a van for the next few weeks.

“It will take a while for the insurance to come through as they now have to await the police and fire report,” Hawkey said.

READ MORE:

* Community rallies behind Timaru's quad mom

* 'Muffled explosions' heard during fire at two-storey house in coastal suburb

* Blaze razes house near Temuka

* Suspicious fire razes Pareora Domain structure



“It will be great to get some assistance to hire a vehicle for Kendall. It's a devastating invasion of privacy when someone’s vehicle is destroyed.

“It was a senseless act of vandalism.

“It's a difficult time for everyone, especially a mum of five with the vehicle torched outside their house. It's not something children need to see or have to see.”

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff The burnt out Toyota Hiace van remained taped off on Kiwi Dr on Tuesday morning.

MacDonald, who was not available for comment, said on her social media page that after a good day with the kids she was watching a movie when she heard a loud explosion outside at 10pm.

“It was so huge that my house rattled even though I live on a back section up a long driveway,” she said.

“I immediately went outside and saw my van engulfed in flames at the end of my driveway. The fire was already so big that a nearby tree and street sign was starting to catch fire.

“While the police/fire service were there they said it looks like a deliberate act of arson/vandalism as the back window had been smashed prior to it bursting out in flames and the same exact thing had happened to a car a street over last week. So some idiots were out and up to no good last night and targeted my van.”

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff A person was seen using a garden hose to try to extinguish the fire.

MacDonald said she was “devastated” as the van was the only way to get all their children out and about.

“We can’t just casually use a 7 seater etc because we have the five car seats that don’t fit into a car, or even a smaller people mover. Not only have we lost the van but also five Diano car seats and a mountain buggy duet.

“All up these were our lifeline for taking the kids anywhere.....people are already rallying for us which is amazing but as Molly [one of the quads] said ‘I’m so angry about this’.”

A Givealittle has been set up for the family and has already received $700 in donations.

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff Sergeant Sam Bellett, who was at the scene, said a fire investigator will be visiting the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson Andrew Norris said one crew from Timaru attended to extinguish the burning vehicle.

“The van was well engulfed on arrival and the fire is being treated as suspicious,” Norris said.

“The crew is working with police to find the cause.”

A witness at the scene, who did not wish to be named, said they investigated after hearing two bangs and called 111.

Yashas Srinivasa/Stuff Another witness said he was alerted to the fire when he heard the van’s alarm going off.

A Stuff reporter was alerted to the fire when he heard a commotion outside his home and the van’s alarm started going off.

Another witness said he was alerted to the fire when he heard the alarm going off and immediately grabbed a garden hose reel.

Sergeant Sam Bellett said a fire investigator will examine the scene and asks anyone with information about the fire to come forward.

Fire and Emergency spokesperson Rosie Rattray, on Tuesday afternoon, said the investigation is still ongoing, and they have nothing further to add at this stage.