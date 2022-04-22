Anger as rural communities 'left in wilderness' in health reforms

Health Minister Andrew Little announced the major health sector reforms at Parliament in 2021, saying it would end the “postcode lottery” of health services.

Lives could be at risk in the Mackenzie as funding shortfalls and the medical workforce crisis threatens emergency and after hours care, as well as the very viability of rural GPs.

The board of community-owned not-for-profit trust, High Country Health, which operates the Twizel Medical Centre and outreach clinics in Takapō/Tekapo and Aoraki Mt Cook, has spoken out about their fears as a perfect storm of staff shortages, closed borders, outdated funding models and rising costs threaten the lives of staff and patients and the existence of the centre.

Board spokesperson Pip Walter said without a substantial increase in funding, primary health care, district nursing, emergency medical services, phlebotomy and other services are in jeopardy.

The stark warning follows criticism by the New Zealand Rural General Practice Network (NZRGPN) that rural communities have been left out of the health system shake up.

The NZRGPN hit out at the omission of rural communities as a priority population – which have been identified as Māori, Pasifika and the disabled – in the Pae Ora Healthy Futures Bill,.

The bill lays out the framework for health reforms, which includes abolishing district health boards, and creating new centralised health authorities, Health New Zealand and the Māori Health Authority.

Walter said “inequities in access” are constant, and they often have to advise patients the nearest services are “a six-hour return trip from their homes”.

She identifies this distance from supporting services, combined with the legacy of inadequate funding for rural healthcare, difficulties recruiting staff and locums, and exposure to critical medical and trauma situations without adequate emergency services, as the four key challenges facing rural and remote health care.

The workforce crisis is resulting in “unprecedented and prolonged stress on an already pressured workforce”, Walter said.

The trust also has “very real health and safety concerns for our Prime (Primary Response in Medical Emergency) staff” on call-outs to remote parts of the Mackenzie where they may be the sole emergency responder in potentially dangerous situations where back up could take up to five hours to arrive, she said.

High Country Medical Trust chairman Simon Williamson and former Mackenzie mayor Claire Barlow at the 2016 opening of the Twizel Medical Centre. The Trust Board says it fears for staff and patient outcomes given the crises in rural health.

Prime, a joint ACC, Ministry of Health and St John program, provides emergency medical staff to areas, but providers have said they cannot break even, some remaining in the program at a loss for altruistic reasons.

Walters said local ambulance volunteers are less available at night and some weekends partly as an unintended outcome of the push for ambulance double crewing, resulting in ambulances frequently being dispatched from Timaru to the Mackenzie.

She said the risk of an “adverse outcome” resulting from the delays in backup and advanced care “is ever-increasing”.

The group’s commitment to attending to the local population, as well as to visitors – which can see “an extra 60,00 people in a busy summer holiday and rowing season” – is “crippling” the practice, she said.

NZ Rural General Practice Network chair Dr Fiona Bolden says rural communities need to be a named priority population in the health sector reforms.

In the face of rising costs, Walters said their bulk funding has actually decreased due to outdated formulae, which is set nationally and based mostly on capitation, or population.

Without a funding top-up to allow the practice to survive and fund ambulance cover, the clinic may be forced into an untenable financial situation, and are compelled to rely on fundraising and grants.

“We run a very efficient business and our employees give over and above ... we have some generous funders, but it’s disappointing when there are national pots of money supposed to be available, accessible and equitable, and rural is left out of that loop.”

NZRGPN chair Dr Fiona Bolden said she was appalled rural communities have been “left in the wilderness” by the bill.

“There’s no doubt rural health care is in crisis right now,” Bolden said.

“We’re also seeing an ongoing issue where policies are made from an urban perspective, with no rural lens on them, and no idea of the implications ... for rural people and rural health care providers.”

Bolden said Māori “absolutely need to be” identified as a priority population, and the crisis is even more acute for rural Māori, who have some of the worst health outcomes in the country.

But she said rural solutions involve the whole community.

“Absolutely we need a Māori focus for rural Māori, but if you haven’t got the rural hospitals right, and you haven’t got the other rural providers right, then you’re still not going to see any improvement for Māori.”

Bolden said there needs to be a legislative requirement to consider rural people with accountability measures in place.

“We know from history that if there is no accountability for an outcome, you’re unlikely to get it, particularly when there are competing priorities.”

“Rural will be at the bottom of the pile again,” she said.

“There are places where you cannot see a GP if you’re in a rural area, and we only see this getting worse.”

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners president Dr Samantha Murton says primary care is facing a workforce shortage.

She said digital and tele-health options are not a panacea.

“You can’t manage people’s broken limbs, or the fact they need a catheter or are giving birth over the phone.”

“I’m pretty incensed that it’s all we ever hear – there’s a digital solution for that,” she said.

New Zealand has about 74 GPs per 100,000 people, far fewer than Australia (116) and Canada (122), and is on course to face even fewer, falling to 70 GPs per 100,000 within a decade, Royal College of General Practitioners president Dr Samantha Murton said following the release of the college’s annual GP Future Workforce Requirements report.

The report also showed more severe shortages looming rurally, with nearly a quarter of those working in rural communities and rural hospitals aged over 60 years old.

Fifteen per cent planned to retire in the next one to two years, and 29% of the rural workforce intended to retire in the next five years.