Waimate District milk tanker crash victim named

Daryl Paul Hutt, 48, died at the scene after his milk tanker overturned on Old Ferry Rd, Waimate District on Saturday. (File photo)

The man who died when his Fonterra milk tanker crashed in the Waimate District on Saturday has been described as someone who would do anything to help.

Police named the man as Daryl Paul Hutt, 48, of Timaru, on Tuesday.

Hutt, whose tanker overturned on Old Ferry Rd at 8.04am, had been with Fonterra since 2011 and "has been a valued member of the Clandeboye team since then," Ross Burdett, the site operations manager at the Clandeboye factory, said.

"The team describe him as someone with a big heart, who would do anything to help and was always there to support new and old colleagues.

"Our thoughts are with Daryl’s family, friends and colleagues during this tough time and we are supporting them where we can."

Police also extended their condolences to his family and friends.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.