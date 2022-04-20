Police make Timaru man clean up mess after he knocked over rubbish bins

A Timaru man in his 30s was made to clean up his mess after he knocked over rubbish bins on Wai-iti Rd on Tuesday. (File photo)

A Timaru man was made to clean up his mess by police after he knocked over rubbish bins and damaged letter boxes on Tuesday night.

Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray said police received reports of rubbish bins knocked over on Wai-iti Rd at 9pm on Tuesday.

Murray said a Timaru man was apprehended by police and was taken home after “rectifying the mess.”

Police spokesperson Siobhan said police were called to a reported disorder about 8:50pm.

“The call came from a member of the public who was in the area,” Siobhan said.

“A man was tipping over bins and damaging letter boxes. The man was estimated to be in his 30s.”

Timaru District Council’s waste minimisation manager Catherine Irvine said council’s customer services team have advised that there has been no complaints with bins being knocked over.

“Our contractor EnviroWaste replaces damaged bins,” Irvine said.

“TDC customer services will call a customer if an issue arises with bins and this is usually sorted out on the phone.

“There is no strategy for bins being knocked over (sometimes it’s that the bin is empty and is blown over) but if there was evidence of it being a deliberate act as it seems to have been in this case there would be repercussions. In this case it appears to be a police matter.”