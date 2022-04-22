Anzac Day in South Canterbury: What is happening around the region

South Canterbury RSA presidents say they are unsure how many people may turn up at commemorations on Monday. (File photo)

With the capacity limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings now lifted, South Canterbury RSA presidents say they are unsure how many will turn up to mark the occasion on Monday.

Covid-19 meant the cancellation of Anzac Day events in the region in 2020, as the country was in lockdown, with this year’s commemorations up in the air before the change to pandemic restrictions. However, there is still an impact on some services in the area.

Waimate RSA president Rob Boswell said there will be an early morning service at the Victoria Park memorial gates.

The 7am service will be followed by a 10am short civic service at the clock tower at the memorial next to the district council building on Queen St, which is not open to the public.

Boswell said the civic service was always held indoors at the event centre but with Covid-19 running rampant in South Canterbury, they decided that it will be held outdoors and veterans would march from the Town and Country Club on John St to the clock tower.

He was unsure how many would attend the events, saying it was up to members of the public to decide whether they took part.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The 2021 Anzac Day dawn service in Timaru.

In Timaru, South Canterbury RSA president Grant Finlayson said there will be a dawn service at 6am at the Timaru War Memorial on Queen St and a cemetery service at 6.45 am at Timaru cemetery on Domain Ave.

The artillery gun will be fired at Caroline Bay at 10am.

He said there will be no civic service this year due to Covid-19 and the Caroline Bay Soundshell being out of action.

“We did talk to the Timaru District Council about having an alternate civic service set up at Caroline Bay. They were positive about it, but it got to a point where there were so many changes, we had to make a decision to cancel it,” Finlayson said.

Finlayson said he could not estimate the number of people expected at the services.

“[It] could be a hundred or could be 200,” he said.

Joanne Holden/Stuff Timaru's Caroline Bay Soundshell was packed for the 104th annual civic service in 2021.

Geraldine RSA president John Bray said there will be a brief civic services at Geraldine, Peel Forest and Woodbury.

The Geraldine civic service will be at 9am at the Cenotaph and at the Peel Forest and Woodbury memorials.

“All Anzac parades got cancelled a few months ago. It was too late now to organise any major Anzac parade,” Bray said.

Bray said the civic service this year will be a more private affair with RSA members in attendance.

“We’re not encouraging large crowds because when the decision was made, Covid-19 cases were increasing in the region.

“We had very good support last year and people are encouraged to pay their respects and place poppies at the cemetery or Cenotaph.”

Temuka RSA president Frank Bray said there will be a short dawn service at 6am at the Cenotaph on Domain Ave in Temuka.

He said there will also be a brief wreath laying ceremony at the Cenotaph at 10am which the public can attend.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mackenzie RSA president Ryan Gilbert, left, and Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith (carrying wreath) participate in the Anzac Day parade in Fairlie in 2021.

At 10.45am, at the town square, a civic service will be held for the public.

Bray said he expects ‘’a few people’’ to attend services, but the numbers won't be anywhere near what they would usually have.

“People are afraid of Covid-19,” Bray said.

“We’re not expecting a large crowd. We have Poppy Day on Friday and I hope the public will support that.”

Mackenzie RSA president Ryan Gilbert said there will be a dawn service at the War Memorial, assembling at the end of Denmark St in Fairlie, from 5.55am.

People are asked to be punctual, and to remember there are roadworks in place near the monument.

The service will be livestreamed on the Mackenzie RSA social media page for those wanting to join the service from home.