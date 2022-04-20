$6.2m Easter retail spend positive sign, business leaders say

Visitors and locals in South Canterbury spent $6.2 million through core retail merchants over Easter weekend. (File photo)

Retail spending across South Canterbury reached $6.2 million during the Easter Weekend which is the same amount spent in 2021, and business leaders say that’s positive.

Figures released by Worldline (formerly Paymark) show $6.2m spent in the region – the same amount spent in 2021 and 10% more than 2019. The spend covers the retail sector and does not include hospitality.

South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said the consistency with last year should be seen as a positive.

“There hasn't been a reduction,” Smith said.

READ MORE:

* Spending lifts at cafes, restaurants as restrictions ease

* Shoppers splashed out on alcohol for New Year's, data shows

* New Zealanders on track for record Christmas spend



“People were out and about spending. People from the hospitality sector who have spoken to us said they have been busy and were starting to see people come back.

“Retailers are really starting to grow their confidence back.”

Smith said businesses had been through such uncertain times, and given there was no negative trend this year compared to last year, the spending should be seen as a positive.

“Now we hope to see the spending go up going forward.”

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith hopes spending will continue to increase going forward. (File photo)

Venture Timaru’s chief executive Nigel Davenport said the Timaru District enjoyed a number of visitors and locals out and about spending over Easter Weekend.

“We had a number of activities across the district,” Davenport said.

“The long weekend, the school holidays and the good weather has helped get people out and about.”

Davenport said he was pleased with the consistency in the Easter Weekend spending compared to last year and the overall year-on-year visitor spending is tracking ahead compared to previous years.

“This should be seen as a positive, given the current Covid environment. There are some people still hesitant to go out.”

John Bisset/Stuff Venture Timaru chief executive Nigel Davenport said the consistency in spending should be seen as a positive given the current Covid environment. (File photo)

Across New Zealand, Worldline’s payments network recorded $419.4m spent through core retail merchants, excluding hospitality, for the four days to Easter Monday.

That was no change on 2021 and 8% up on the amount spent in 2019.

Meanwhile, spending at hospitality merchants across the country for the seven days to Easter Monday was $202.8m. That was down 7% on the Easter week ending Monday 22 April 2019, but an improvement on the average 23% decline seen over the past eight months, following the Delta lockdown that began in August 2021.