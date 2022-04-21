Almost 250 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury

Active Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury as of Thursday 21.

There are 243 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury, and three in Timaru Hospital.

Thursday’s numbers released by the South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB) show there are now 1264 active cases in the region.

Of those new cases, 209 are from the Timaru District, 18 are from the Waimate District, 16 are from the Mackenzie District.

There are now 1085 active cases in the Timaru District, 121 in the Waimate District, and 58 in the Mackenzie District.

The total amount of recovered cases in the region in 2022 is now 8409.

WHERE TO GET RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS (RATS)

If you are showing COVID-19 symptoms or are a household contact you can go to a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site, or pre-order a RAT online at requestrats.covid19.health.nz or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3) from 8am to 8pm to collect, or have someone collect it for you at a collection site.

Timaru Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site and COVID-19 Testing Clinic:

Aorangi Park, Morgans Road, Timaru (north end car park)

Monday – Friday, 9am - 4.30pm.

Saturday – Sunday, 9am – 3pm.

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day.

Temuka Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Avenue)

Sunday – Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)

12.30pm – 4pm.

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day.

Geraldine Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

Geraldine Rugby Club, George Street, Geraldine

Sunday – Thursday (closed Friday and Saturday)

9am to 11.30am.

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day.

Waimate Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection sites:

Michael Street, Waimate (behind Waimate Event Centre)

Monday – Thursday and Saturday (closed Friday and Sunday)

9am - 11am.

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day.

Oak House Medical Centre

161 Queen Street, Waimate, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Road entrance)

Monday – Friday

4pm – 5pm

Please note, phoning is preferred before going to this collection site.

Please note, this collection site will be closed on Anzac Day.

Twizel Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site:

MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Place, Twizel

Monday – Friday, 9am - 5pm

Saturday, 10am - 2pm

Please note, before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) collection site: