New vessel will enable more rescues in South Canterbury

Coastguard South Canterbury’s rescue boat, which has served the crew for 20 years, will be replaced. The boat is pictured in 2021 during the PrimePort Ocean swimming races.

A new boat fitted with improved technology, due to arrive next week, will enable Coastguard South Canterbury to perform more night rescues.

The boat will replace the one used for the past 20 years, and Coastguard South Canterbury president Nigel Adams said the crew planned to bid the “very reliable” vessel farewell.

“Our old boat has served us well for these last two decades, but this new boat will really change everything for us. With this new equipment, we’ll be able to do our job more efficiently and help people at all hours.

“We’re pretty excited to get the new boat. It's got more equipment and technology in it,” Adams said.

The new boat has been named Timaru Rescue/Waka Ora Te Tihi-O-Maru and is one of 26 high-spec craft used as chase boats at last year’s America’s Cup.

Adams said the boat, which was picked up from Auckland this week, will be put on another boat to be shipped to Christchurch before being brought to Timaru by Temuka Transport. It was due to arrive on Sunday, but was now expected on Tuesday.

Through a partnership between Lotto NZ, Coastguard and Emirates Team New Zealand, and a $9.8 million lottery grant, the boats have been reskinned and refitted for Coastguard units across the country.

Priority has been given to units identified as having ageing vessels, a limited capacity to fundraise - and in the case of Coastguard South Canterbury, a vast area to look after.

Adams said the unit is “incredibly grateful” to receive the modern boat , which will allow them to head out on the water at any time thanks to the high-spec fit-out including night vision technology.

Supplied Named Takareto, Whitianga's new rescue vessel is what South Canterbury’s new boat is expected to look like.

“The new technology will help us with our call-outs. We have such an open body of water uninterrupted by islands, so responding to incidents during the night is even more challenging without any navigation points,” he said.

Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie said an upgrade to South Canterbury’s vessel was long overdue.

“While the South Canterbury unit is one of the smallest in the South Island, volunteers play a critical role in responding to major incidents across Canterbury.

“We’re delighted that through this partnership, South Canterbury volunteers can enjoy an upgraded vessel that will serve their community well for many years to come.”

VALENTINA BELLOMO/Stuff Coastguard SC members from left, Christian Rasch, Nick Kennedy, president Nigel Adams, and Reuben Cowan.(File photo)

Lotto NZ Chief Executive, Chris Lyman, says supporting the vital work of Coastguard units like South Canterbury is what Lotto NZ is all about.

“Lotto NZ exists to generate essential funding for New Zealand communities – it’s why we do what we do. The positive impact these high-spec vessels will have on communities around the country cannot be underestimated, with each one helping Coastguard save countless lives at sea each year.”

The refitting of the boats was done by the original manufacturer, Rayglass, with the support of Coastguard New Zealand, individual units, and various community providers.

The boats may have now lost their America’s Cup branding, but Emirates Team New Zealand CEO, Grant Dalton, said their involvement in the partnership remains a source of pride for the whole team.

“Coastguard are the unsung heroes of our waters around the country and so it’s great to see the fleet of vessels that supported us freshly refitted and taking to the water again to help them save lives.”