Emotional Anzac Day expected for owners of South Canterbury hotel

The owners of a South Canterbury pub with a well-known story about a World War II soldier, say this year’s Anzac Day commemorations will be emotional – as they prepare to hand over the keys to the new landlords.

Shane and Sandy Doolan have owned the Waihao Forks Hotel, near Waimate, for 19 years – and during that time have overseen some special additions in memory of the hotels most well-known patron.

The hotel is the home to Ted's bottle, the unopened bottle of beer left behind by Ted d'Auvergne when he departed for World War II in 1939.

He intended to open the bottle upon his return from war. However, d'Auvergne, born in Rangiora as La Tour Mollet d'Auvergne in 1906, was killed in Crete on June 2, 1941, aged 35.

He is buried in the Suda Bay War Cemetery in Crete, and every Anzac Day his bottle is surrounded by poppies, placed there by members of the public.

Sandy said as long as the hotel stays there, so will the bottle.

A tribute to d'Auvergne, in the form of a $45,000 life-sized bronze statue also has him sitting outside the hotel, since 2020, drinking a beer while waiting for a train.

Sandy said the hotel’s yearly Anzac Day commemoration may be emotional this year.

“We’re expecting quite a few people, and we have a group of American trucks coming down as well.”

She said the hotel had been on the market for three years before selling, and it was time for the couple to retire.

The new owners, Mark Tangney and Sue Tily, will take possession on May 2.

“We won't completely retire. We just won't be doing what we usually do,” Sandy said.

The couple’s retirement plans include farming on a couple of blocks of land they own and ‘’cruising around’’.

“It was time to let it go,” she said.

“We’ve had a lot of good times and met a lot of good people over the years. It will be a change in our lifestyle which will take a wee bit of adjusting.”

Sandy said they have never had a bad time at the hotel, but, recently, Covid-19 did give them a “kick in the bum’’.

“We have had no bad memories and no bad times,” she said.

Sandy’s last message to the Waimate District is to “keep it [the hotel] going’’.