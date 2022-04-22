Bitter wind in Timaru for 100th Poppy Day appeal

Former navy personnel Warwick Hewitt, left, and Ross Ayre collecting for Poppy Day, in Timaru, on Friday.

Volunteers were out throughout the district collecting donations in exchange for poppies, raising funds for the New Zealand Returned and Services Association, or RSA, on Friday, despite a cold wind.

This year’s appeal marks 100 years since the first Poppy Appeal was held, which was cancelled in 2020 and hampered in 2021, due to Covid-19.

South Canterbury RSA president Grant Finlayson said it was too early to say how the day had gone, but the general impression from collectors was that people had been generous.

He said he suspected numbers were down, but those who had contributed had done so ‘’very generously’’.