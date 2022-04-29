Company files application to put Fairlie chicken farm business into liquidation

Glen Heslip, of Heslips Hatcheries, with one of his many chickens, pictured in 2020.

An application has been made to the High Court in Timaru to place a Fairlie chicken farm business into liquidation.

MainFeeds Ltd filed the application to put Heslip Hatcheries into liquidation on March 25, advertisements in The Timaru Herald and on the gazette.govt.nz website say.

The advertisements say the application is to be heard by the High Court in Timaru on May 9.

MainFeeds is a division of Mainland Poultry, a Dunedin-based company which, in addition to the feed business, also markets eggs under Zeagold Foods, its website says.

Heslip Hatcheries, has one director, Glen Heslip, and in April 2020 he told The Timaru Herald the business had lost most of its regular customers with the closure of hospitality businesses across the country, because of Covid-19, but said an increased demand for laying hens had helped.

According to the Companies Office, MainFeeds has three directors Michael Guthrie, Murray Valentine, and Jeffery Winmill, with Indus Valley Ltd its ultimate holding company.

Heslip Hatcheries have been approached for comment.

Zeagold Nutrition chief executive John McKay said he is unable to comment as the matter is before the courts.

MainFeeds solicitor Sam Wells of Gallaway Cook Allan Lawyers in Dunedin has also declined to comment.