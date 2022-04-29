Midwife shortage puts pressure on maternity care in South Canterbury

A serious shortage of midwives means South Canterbury women are unable to find lead maternity carers. (File photo)

At least 28 pregnant South Canterbury women have been unable to find midwives, instead coming under the care of an already overstretched district health board.

The South Canterbury District Health Board (SCDHB) heard the worsening midwife crisis is leaving South Canterbury women with little choice at Friday's board meeting.

The clinical governance report tabled at the meeting reported that due to “significant midwifery workforce shortages, the DHB (as last resort) is currently caring for approximately 28 women due to birth July through to October 2022, who have been unable to find a community lead maternity carers (LMC)”.

The report says, in South Canterbury, Aoraki Midwives has two vacancies, and of the six other midwives in the region, one is about to go on parental leave, while another community midwife is providing only postnatal care.

Public hospitals are required to be a facility of last resort in a number of specialist and acute areas as part of their Crown Funding Agreement.

The same report also noted the “maternity ward is experiencing significant staffing issues and are recruiting registered nurses with interest in maternity to assist cover roster gaps’’.

SCDHB director of organisational capacity and safety Robbie Moginie said as the number of women requiring DHB last resort care is increasing, the DHB requires "...a more structured approach".

"We've stood that up more robustly in the last fortnight to say this number isn't reducing, it's actually climbing, and how we best manage that."

SCDHB patient nursing and midwifery director Lisa Blackler said it has been “thinking outside of the square with different recruitment campaigns for at least two years’’, but over the past six months the pressure has ‘’certainly increased for us’’.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Midwives in Timaru joined nurses and health care assistants to strike for fair pay and better staffing in June 2021.

“It’s been happening north and south of us a lot more than what we’ve been experiencing, but now we’re joining them in the pressures we’re experiencing,” Blackler said.

Blackler said the relatively small hospital-based team means there will still be some level of continuity of care.

The board was told at Friday's meeting the SCDHB has set up memorandums of understanding with community midwives to be able to dip in to a woman’s care without committing to the entire period.

She said it was not a new problem, and reached across the country.

"We’ve been looking at this nationally for six years now around the pipeline [of student midwives], because that’s our biggest asset to manage these women – ensuring the volume is there, that it’s sustainable and that there are people wanting to stay with the career.’’

Blackler said the DHB is also exploring longer term solutions, such as assisting registered nurses to shift into midwifery practice, as well as recruitment campaigns internationally.

“We shot a video around Timaru on what South Canterbury has to offer to try and stand out from the crowd.”

LUMA PIMANTEL/UNPLASH The SCDHB is exploring longer term solutions, such as assisting registered nurses to shift into midwifery practice, as well as recruitment campaigns.

She said expectant mothers will receive a similar standard of care from the DHB as they would with a community-lead maternity carer.

“And obviously we’re really keen to hear from any midwives interested in returning to practice, or recruiting from outside of the region.”

College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said the South Canterbury shortage is part of a nationwide picture.

“What we've got, across the board, across pretty much every region, is a midwife shortage in the hospital and in the community – in both or either setting – and Timaru is no exception to that.

“We’ve seen this issue on the horizon for a long time in the sector.”

She said the maternity system is meant to provide continuity of care, with LMCs working in the community, funded by the Ministry of Health, and DHBs providing inpatient maternity facility services.

Midwives work in both settings, choosing whether they want to be employed by the DHB or be self- employed but directly funded by the government.

“The midwives in the community rely on the midwives in the hospitals, and the midwives and doctors in the hospital rely on the midwives in the community, everyone does their bit, women get referred into the hospitals if they need extra care during their pregnancy or labour.’’

But she said in Timaru, the shortage of midwives in the community means the DHB has to provide an alternative service.

“There is a team of employed midwives run through the DHB, but I understand they’re at capacity as well, so the additional women who are being provided care through the ante-natal clinics – they won’t have a named carer.”

Eddy said women should feel confident they will still receive good care.

Eddy described a nexus of issues contributing to the serious nationwide shortage, including attrition within midwifery courses, retention difficulties caused by ongoing pay issues and compounding levels of stress, the impacts of the pandemic and even the vaccine mandate.

“The pandemic hasn't helped. It's not the only issue, but it hasn't helped, it's increased stress across the health system in general.

“Pay is an ongoing issue – there’s still a lot of work to go. They’ve been working through a pay equity claim, but there’s widespread concern about how long that’s taken to settle.

The staff shortage means midwives are working long hours under increased pressure and aren’t able to provide the levels of care they want to, she said.

The vaccine mandate had a differing impact around the country, Eddy said.

“I’d say that just added to an already stressed and distressed workforce. It was very uneven – some DHBs lost no midwives at all, some lost a group of midwives.

“I think we’re past that now, we’re working through whatever we can to keep the system going.”