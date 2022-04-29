Dental pain pushed disqualified driver to reoffend

Judge Dominic Dravitzki found special reasons not to further disqualify a man caught driving while disqualified when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

A South Canterbury man caught driving while disqualified escaped further disqualification when evidence was presented to the Timaru District Court that he had only done so to seek emergency dental treatment.

Ra Rodney Robertson also avoided the confiscation of his vehicle for the offence that occurred on the Timaru-Temuka Highway (State Highway 1) on July 26, 2021, after making “special reasons” applications to the court.

Robertson’s appearance for sentencing before Judge Dominic Dravitzki, on Thursday, on the charge of driving while disqualified for the third or subsequent time heard that, when stopped by police, he had immediately volunteered information that he was a disqualified driver.

“You immediately offered the explanation that you had needed to go to an emergency dental appointment and had no-one else to take you,” Judge Dravitzki said.

Judge Dravitzki said he had affidavit evidence from Robertson and his partner and independent confirmation from the dentist that the defendant had “needed to attend to the situation in that you woke up on the day with serious dental pain”.

“You made a number of efforts to make alternative transport arrangements, but none of those were successful, and you made the decision to drive.

“You attended the dental appointment, received the emergency treatment, which has been independently corroborated along with confirmation of the need to have the treatment.

“You then made a number of efforts to get someone to drive you home, again none of which were successful, and you drove in those circumstances.”

Judge Dravitzki accepted “that the facts do constitute special reasons” adding that “in those circumstances I think it is appropriate not to oppose this application”.

In relation to confiscation of the vehicle, Judge Dravitzki said there would be extreme hardship if the vehicle was confiscated with defendant living rurally, no public transport and the extreme hardship would extend to his wife and children.

"I'm not going to impose a disqualification and not going to confiscate your vehicle... these are most unusual circumstances to this driving."

Judge Dravitzki did fine Robertson $500 and sentenced him to 80 hours community work. He also confirmed no further disqualification under Section 81 of the Land Transport Act in that it would cause extreme hardship to the defendant and his family.