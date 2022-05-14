Local body elections 2022: Who's throwing their hat in the ring again in Waimate

At least two Waimate District councillors have confirmed they will not stand for the council again this year.

Miriam Morton who has been on the council since 2013, and David Owen, who has had two stints in council including mayor, have told The Timaru Herald they will not seek re-election in this year’s local body elections in October.

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley has confirmed he will stand again this year, as well as councillors Fabix Fox, Sandy McAlwee, Colin Pankhurst and Tom O’Connor.

Meanwhile, councillor Sheila Paul said she was undecided, and deputy mayor Sharyn Cain did not provide a response to the Herald .

READ MORE:

* Retiring Waimate councillor asks her successor to 'ask a lot of questions'

* Political career 'ruined' after clerical error disqualifies Canterbury councillor from election

* Lack of interest poses threat to democracy, local government specialist says

* Most incumbents to stand for re-election to Tasman District Council



Morton, who has been a councillor since 2013, asked her successor to ask lots of questions and grab opportunities to learn new things.

Owen, who has been involved in local government for 33 years, told the Herald last month it was time to see a younger set of elected people at local government. However, experience was also needed around the table, he said at the time.

Ahead of the 2022 local body elections in October, The Timaru Herald asked those on the council if they intend to stand again.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Waimate District councillor Miriam Morton will step down from her role as councillor for the Waimate District Council. (File photo)

Miriam Morton

Do you intend to stand for the Waimate District Council in 2022?

“No.”

What do you consider your achievements in your time on council?

“Being a voice for those who may not have their view represented otherwise, greater acknowledgement of the importance of open communication with rūnaka and more inclusion of Te Reo in council proceedings and documents.”

What have you enjoyed?

“Seeing the ‘stadium upgrade’ become the Waimate Event Centre, not just an upgrade, celebrating Waimate residents’ achievements, honouring volunteers, citizenship ceremonies, especially at Waihao Marae, representing Waimate District Council at various South Island events and learning more about the work of various community groups in Waimate.”

What have the challenges been?

“Presenting a convincing argument about more controversial decisions. Convincing Central Government and other organisations that the situation in smaller rural districts requires a different view – one size does not always fit all.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Waimate District councillor Colin Pankhurst said he does intend standing again for council. (File photo)

Colin Pankhurst

Do you intend to stand for the Waimate District Council in 2022?

“Yes, I do intend standing again for council.”

What do you consider your achievements in your time on council?

“The only reason I am on council is to voice the ratepayers concerns on all issues.

“Three waters, climate change, rate rises and all issues small or big. It’s handy that my opinions align with the ratepayers.”

What have you enjoyed?

“I enjoyed working with people, rate payers and council staff.”

What have been some of the challenges?

“Bureaucracy and endless un-necessary paperwork.”

If you intend to stand again as councillor, what would you like to achieve in your next term?

“I would like to achieve to stop 3 waters, work with climate change not against it.

“Not to go with all the media hype. Keep our local voice and our local government. Less bureaucracy. Keep rates down.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Waimate District councillor Sandy McAlwee said he intends standing at the next local body election. (File photo)

Sandy McAlwee

Do you intend to stand for the Timaru District Council in 2022?

“I intend standing at the next local body election.”

He did not answer the other questions.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Waimate District councillor Fabia Fox intends to stand for re-election this year.

Fabia Fox

Do you intend to stand for the Timaru District Council in 2022?

“Yes, I intend to stand for re-election to the Waimate District Council this year.”

What do you consider your achievements in your time on council?

“My achievements over the past three years include raising the importance of responding to our biodiversity and climate change crises, and working as a member of the Lower Waitaki South Coastal Canterbury Zone Committee and the Canterbury Biodiversity Champions group to begin addressing these issues in a local context.

“Earlier this year we ran a really successful beach clean-up as part of a joint WDC, Zone Committee and ECan project for national Seaweek, to raise awareness of the importance of keeping our environment free of harmful rubbish. The response from the local community was outstanding.”

What have you enjoyed?

“I have enjoyed responding to the huge volume of change across the local government sector in the past three years, including the Three Waters, RMA Reform, and the Future for Local Government review.

“Yes, this means a power of reading, and attending a lot of meetings (and webinars), and dealing with some really complex and demanding challenges. But it also means that as elected members this past term, we are able to be involved and represent our communities in the most important decisions about local decision-making in the past 30 years.

“We haven’t just been going about our business in a status-quo bubble, we have had to think really strategically, and challenge old ways of thinking and operating, to help design the best possible local governance system for our communities, and for our environment.”

What have the challenges been?

“The biggest challenge I have met has been dealing with the cynicism which seems to pervade much of the local government sector, especially at the political level.

“It has seemed like ever review or reform that has been announced is automatically been received by so many people across local government as an inherently bad thing, rather than being taken up as an opportunity to improve systems and structures that were put in place decades ago, in a very, very different world.

“It has been challenging to remain positive and constructive and work to achieve the best outcomes for local communities when faced with this cynicism and parochialism across the local government sector.”

What would you like to achieve in your next term?

“If re-elected, I hope to continue to bring an open and constructive mind to these huge conversations about the future for local government and work to achieve the best outcomes, not for council itself, but for our local communities and our environment.

“I hope, that as a council we will be able to make some tangible progress on engaging with our communities, and preparing them for the impacts of climate change and a zero-carbon world, and improving social and environmental outcomes across the district.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimate District councillor Tom O'Connor will stand for a fourth term on the Waimate District Council. (File photo)

Tom O’Connor

Do you intend to stand for the Timaru District Council in 2022?

“I have decided, after many requests from ratepayers, to stand for a fourth term on the Waimate District council.

“Local democracy is under the greatest threat in a lifetime. As a native-born sixth generation Pakeha Tangata Whenua New Zealander I am absolutely opposed to the current Government's racist co-governance and separatist philosophies. All people must be equal at the ballot box. Nothing else is acceptable.”

He did not provide answers to the other questions.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimate District Council Mayor Craig Rowley said he intends to stand for mayor of Waimate again. (File photo)

Craig Rowley

Confirmed he was standing again but did not answer the questions by the deadline.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Councillor David Owen will not stand again in 2022. (File photo)

David Owen

Did not reply by deadline but has previously told The Timaru Herald he does not intend to stand for council again.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Councillor Sheila Paul said she is undecided whether to stand for council again. (File photo)

Sheila Paul

Said she is undecided whether she will stand again.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Waimate deputy mayor Sharyn Cain did not respond to the Herald’s questions. (File photo)

Sharyn Cain

Did not respond to the Herald’s questions in time.