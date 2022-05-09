Greek director filming documentary about Waimate soldier Ted d'Auvergne

The “Ted’s Bottle” display at the Waihao Forks Hotel. Ted d’Auvergne, a Waihao Downs farmer, left the bottle of beer at the Waihao Forks Hotel when he set off for war on December 27, 1939. He never returned and is buried in the Suda Bay war cemetery in Crete. His bottle is still at the pub, unopened, and enshrined in glass.

The story of Ted d'Auvergne, the soldier who left Waimate in 1939 for World War II vowing to return to finish a beer he left at the bar of the Waihao Forks Hotel is being turned into a documentary by a Greek filmmaker.

Crete-based Lefteris Giannakoudakis has started work on the documentary about Private d'Auvergne who died on June 3, 1941, in Crete after he was injured in battle. The bottle of beer he left behind remains on display in a glass case in the hotel.

Giannakoudakis said the idea was born when his friend and beer expert, Antonis Kadifedakis, who is also interviewed in the documentary, told him d'Auvergne's story about two years ago.

“After he finished the story he asked ‘What do you think of it?’ and I replied It would make a great documentary,” Giannakoudakis said.

“He liked the idea, and he introduced me to the guys from Notos Brewery who told me they were thinking about making a beer as a tribute to Ted. And so it began.”

Giannakoudakis said the documentary is all about d’Auvergne’s story, including the tribute that a Greek historian, Kostis Mamalakis, pays him by leaving a bottle of beer each year at his grave in Suda Bay Cemetery, and the effort of Notos Microbrewery who want to create “Ted’s Beer”, in his honour.

Supplied The role of Ted d'Auvergne is played by Garry Borland and the narration is performed by Giorgos Heliades.

“I was really excited about Ted’s story and the fact that the local people of Waihao Forks keep his memory alive by having the bottle still in the pub.

“What mattered to me the most is questions such as ‘In what way we do we remember those who have passed?’ and ‘How does a non concluded act create a myth?’.

“We don’t know whether Ted was a casual beer drinker or not, we don’t know whether he was a hero or not, but the fact that somebody kept his unfinished beer so that there is something waiting for him to get back to, (whilst knowing that there is a chance he may never return), is exciting and speaks to how we need something to remind us of all those that are gone, especially those that lost their lives for World Freedom.”

Supplied The documentary connects Ted’s story to the effort of Notos Brewery and to the tribute Cretan historian pays him every year.

He said the documentary connects d’Auvergne’s story to the effort of the brewery and to the tribute Mamalakis pays him every year.

It also has a dramatisation, presenting the scene in the pub and d’Auvergne’s death connected to a “kind of philosophical and poetical narration.”

“My goal is to make people wonder about memory, life and death via Ted’s unique story.”

The documentary will show at an event organised by the Crete Region and the Municipality of Heraklion, in Crete at the beginning of July.

“Our goal is that the documentary travels to as many countries as possible, and we would be thrilled if we could come to New Zealand and present our work.”

Supplied Giannakoudakis said the goal is to make people wonder about memory, life and death via Ted’s unique story.

About 10 people are working on the documentary, but Giannakoudakis said many others have been involved in previous stages.

The main team consists of cinematographer, Tasos Stamatakis, production manager, Manolis Foinikianakis, production co-ordinator, Aquamarina Adonopoulou, producers Stelios Neroladakis and Eleni Tranta, sound engineer, Spyros Roumeliotis and production assistant Marina Christodoulaki.

The role of Ted d'Auvergne is played by Garry Borland and the narration is performed by Giorgos Heliades.

Waimate mayor, Craig Rowley, is to be interviewed soon, and the team also plan on having shots filmed in the Waimate region including d’Auvergne’s statue at the Waihao Forks Hotel.

Supplied Giannakoudakis said his love for storytelling and visual representation got him into filmmaking.

Giannakoudakis said his love for storytelling and visual representation got him into filmmaking.

“I had always been a cinema and story lover.”

He is a published writer having written five fiction books.

“I love storytelling in every way. I have studied filmmaking and have a master’s degree in Creative Writing with a specialisation in screenwriting.”

Supplied Giannakoudakis said they would be thrilled if they could come to New Zealand and present the documentary.

He said he has no personal connection to the documentary or to d’Auvergne.

“I am a filmmaker and a writer, I tell stories to people so that they think about reality in a different way. And Ted’s story is a great one to tell!”