Sporting success of South Cantabrians recognised in annual awards

Olympian Tom Walsh is one of four athletes who competed at Tokyo nominated in the Sportsperson of the Year category.

Despite the added challenges of training and competing through a pandemic, South Canterbury’s top sportspeople have notched up some impressive achievements and accolades in 2021 – with those set to be recognised in the region’s annual awards next Friday.

Sport Canterbury South Canterbury regional manager Shaun Campbell is pleased by the number of nominations in the 2022 Trust Aoraki South Canterbury Sports Awards – with 40 in total.

“The judges are going to find it really hard separating these high quality nominations,” he said.

The line-up includes four Olympians who represented New Zealand in Tokyo, the unbeaten 2021 South Canterbury Heartland Championship team, the Hanan Shield winning 2021 South Canterbury netball team and Timaru Rowing Club’s national championship gold-medal winning rowers Nadia van den Bosch and Georgia Harrison.

Campbell said that having four South Cantabrians competing at such a high level shows how far you can go when your sporting career begins in South Canterbury.

He said this year’s High Achieving Young Sportsperson category, which is not judged, received 13 nominations.

“There have been some very high achieving young people who have been put forward, which is a reflection of the talent in our community,” Campbell said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Sport Canterbury South Canterbury regional manager Shaun Campbell.

He said the achievements of teams in the region, including South Canterbury’s representative rugby squad which won the Meads Cup in 2022, and were unbeaten in the Heartland Championship, and the winning Hanan Shield netball team, “went a long way to lift the spirits of the community while times were tough”.

Achieving at such a high level was not easy for most athletes in a year when people were asked to stay home, avoid crowds and many fixtures were cancelled, he said.

Clive Callow/Stuff The victorious South Canterbury Heartland Championship team and their family members celebrate after retaining the Hanan Shield in Timaru last year.

He said while those challenges were slowly fading, the need to isolate or stay away due to illness was still hampering many codes.

“As a community, we’ve missed out on a lot of sporting events, so everyone is just grateful to play.”

And he said those who were able to, were eager to get back into their chosen sports.

“After missing out, people just want to get back into something and participate.

“It’s not perfect, but people are just happy to get out there and play.”

Francois Nel/Getty Images Black Sticks team member Sam Lane moves the ball upfield during the Men's Preliminary Pool A match between Japan and New Zealand on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Lane is a nominee in Sportsperson of the Year.

While there has been a nationwide push for women in sport, here in South Canterbury, many are already achieving, Campbell said.

“From a community aspect, there’s more focus nationally on getting women and girls into sport,” Campbell said.

He thought part of this push may have been prompted by New Zealand hosting large-scale female sporting events such as the Women’s Cricket World Cup in March.

JULIETTE DRYSDALE/Stuff New Zealand rower Emma Dyke is a nominee for Sportsperson of the Year.

Campbell said while weekly sport is running this year, a lot of top end events with high participation numbers had been cancelled or postponed in the past year.

However, this seems to be turning around, with the South Island Secondary Schools Netball competition to be held at Aorangi Park in Timaru, from August 29 to September 1 – the first time the event has been held since Covid.

In another positive for sport in the region, Campbell noted the fundraiser for the Fraser Park redevelopment, the council’s plans to upgrade Aorangi Park by 2025, the Geraldine Domain Redevelopment project, which recently reached its $100,000 target, and the new CPlay.

“In my experience, it’s the social side, appropriate facilities and environment that make people enjoy it [playing sport].”

The South Canterbury Sports Awards will be held on May 20 at the Speights Ale House function room, with South Canterbury man and gold-medal winning Olympic coxswain, Sam Bosworth, as guest speaker.

Like most events at the moment, it will be held at a reduced capacity with a live stream available from 8pm.

“It’s exciting to be back in front of a live audience.

“Regardless of our challenges, our nominations have achieved a lot,” Campbell said.

The nominees are:

Administrator of the year

Alison Collister (swimming)

Vicki Rae (squash)

Lisa Blackler (cycling)

Official of the year

Christine Moffat (rowing)

Stephanie Drake (cricket)

Adrienne Bruce (athletics)

Alison Collister (swimming)

Coach of the Year

Nigel Walsh (rugby)

Erin Bates (netball)

Donald Garland (athletics)

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury Heartland head coach Nigel Walsh is a nominee in the Coach of the Year category.

Para Athlete of the Year:

Jono Nelson (cycling)

Masters Sportsperson of the Year:

Amy Hollamby (cycling)

Lifetime Achievement Award (not judged)

Mary Cumming (netball)

Robin Clarkson (hockey)

Keri Murphy (softball)

Anthony de Joux (cricket)

Barry Gardiner (squash)

Sharron Bennett/Stuff Timaru Rowing Club women's intermediate double sculls gold medal winners Nadia van den Bosch and Georgia Harrison at the National Championship Rowing Regatta at Lake Ruataniwha, Twizel.

Team of the Year:

Rugby: South Canterbury Heartland team

Netball: South Canterbury senior women’s team

Rowing: Timaru Rowing Club’s women’s intermediate double sculls

Supplied The Hanan Shield winning 2021 South Canterbury senior netball team (from left) Julie Pateman (coach), Erin Bates (coach), Tash Boa, Amelia Holmes, Helen Neighbours, Kendall Walker, Chloe Austin, Abby Rawcliffe, Stacey Mason, Amanda Sheehan, Zoe Matchett, Jaimee Wiki, Jenna Steer, Lindsay Welch (captain), Charlotte Bowan (manager).

High achieving Young Sportsperson (not judged):

Emily Hargreaves (netball)

Amelia McKeown (netball)

Jess Vogel (netball and athletics)

Isobel (Izzy) Sharp (cricket)

Jonathan Fish (fencing and cycling)

Harrison Laing (athletics)

George Guerin (athletics)

Elsie Talbot (rowing)

Noah Hollamby (cycling)

Jaxson Whyte (cycling)

Olivia Ewing (cycling)

Sam Ritchie (cycling)

Flynn Brookland (squash)

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Waimate High School student Emily Hargreaves is a nominee in the High Achieving Young Sportsperson category.

Sportsperson of the Year

William (Willie) Wright (rugby)

Sam Lane (hockey)

Emma Dyke (rowing)

Tom Walsh (athletics)

Shane Archbold (cycling)

Cathal Guiney (cycling)

Lauren Bruce (athletics)