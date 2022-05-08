171 new Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury over the weekend

Active Covid-19 cases in South Canterbury as reported by the region’s district health board on May 8, 2022.

There were 171 new Covid-19 cases reported in South Canterbury over the weekend.

The cases – 93 on Saturday and 78 on Sunday – mean there are now 741 active cases in the region according to the latest figures released by the South Canterbury District Health Board on Sunday.

The SCDHB also confirmed that 11,255 cases have recovered in the region in 2022.

There were four people in hospital on Saturday but that had fallen to two on Sunday.

Of those new cases, 146 are in the Timaru District, 13 in the Waimate District and 12 in the Mackenzie District.

The total number of active cases in the Timaru District is now 653, with 49 in the Waimate District, and 39 in the Mackenzie District.

Timaru RAT collection site and Covid-19 testing clinic: Aorangi Park, Morgans Rd, (north end car park) Monday to Friday 9am-4.30pm; Sunday 9am-3pm. This site is closed May 14. RAT collection site on May 14 will be at Talbot Park carpark, 156 Otipua Rd 9am-3pm.

Temuka RAT collection site: Hally Terrace, Temuka (near Domain Ave) Sunday-Thursday 12.30pm-4pm (closed Friday and Saturday)

Geraldine RAT collection site: Geraldine Rugby Club, George St, Sunday to Thursday 9am-11.30am (closed Friday and Saturday).

Waimate RAT collection sites: Oak House Medical Centre, 161 Queen St, 03 689 7676 (pick up from Gorge Rd entrance) Monday to Friday 10am-12 midday and 2-5pm. Phoning is preferred before going to this collection site.

Twizel RAT collection site: MacKenzie Pharmacy, 6-7 Market Pl, Monday to Friday 9am-5pm; Saturday 10am-2pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).

Fairlie RAT collection site: Fairlie HealthCare Depot, 78 Main St, Monday to Friday 9am-5.30pm. Before going to this collection site, you need to place an order via (requestrats.covid19.health.nz) or by ringing 0800 222 478 (option 3).