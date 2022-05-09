South Canterbury rugby player reaches another milestone, with yet another in sight

Celtic captain Nick Strachan played his 200th game at Ashbury Park on Saturday against the Harlequins.

A South Canterbury rugby player who has knocked off another milestone in his playing career says this will be the last year he takes to the field.

Celtic captain Nick Strachan who played his 200th senior game against the Harlequins on Saturday at Ashbury Park winning the match 42-27, will also play his 100th game for South Canterbury at the Ranfurly Shield match in Napier in June.

Strachan bagged his 100th first class rugby cap in a 43-22 Heartland win over Mid-Canterbury in Timaru, in November

“I'm proud of me and my family,” Strachan told The Timaru Herald on Monday.

“There’s been a lot of commitment over the years to get to 200 games.”

The 33-year-old, who works for a Timaru plumbing company, said the most special moment of his 200th senior game was running out on the field with his three kids, followed by the rest of the team.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Strachan (centre) said he enjoys the competition and competing against other people and the comradery amongst the teammates.

Talking about retiring from the game, Strachan said it was time to start coaching his two boys, who also play rugby, and spend more time with the family.

Looking back at this career and what kept him going through it all, Strachan said – “The enjoyment of it and always striving to succeed to win every week or win for the year. That’s why you play’’.

“I enjoy the competition and competing against other people and the comradery amongst the teammates.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Strachan said out of the 200 games he’s played with the Celtics, 96 of them were played with his brother, Hamish.

“We have won 10 titles over that [since 2007] time which was pretty special.”

Strachan made his debut with the Celtic Club in 2007 and before that, he played for Roncalli College and was also on the Celtic’s junior rugby team debuting in 1997.

Strachan said out of the 200 games he has played with the Celtic, 96 of them were played with his brother, Hamish, which he really enjoyed.