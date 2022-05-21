Local body elections 2022: Who's throwing their hat in the ring again in the Mackenzie

Two term Mackenzie mayor Graham Smith is yet to declare his intentions ahead of this year’s local body elections.

Of the six serving councillors, two – deputy mayor and Pukaki councillor James Leslie and Opuha councillor Stuart Barwood – have both told The Timaru Herald they will not seek re-election indicated they are stepping down this year, and a third – Pukaki councillor Emily Bradbury – remains undecided, while a seventh councillor will be sought for the new Tekapo/Takapō ward.

The third ward was introduced last year, after population growth in Twizel left the two previously recognised wards with a discrepancy in representation numbers.

A representation review showed the Pukaki ward, which included Takapō/Tekapo and Twizel, had a ratio of 1037 people to every councillor, while the Opuha ward, which was made up of Fairlie, Albury and Burkes Pass had a ratio of 770.

The district was one of the most severely hit by the closure of the borders due to its high dependence on international tourism before the Covid 19 pandemic.

The council struggled in recent years with staff turnover, which they say exacerbated delays in adopting its Long Term Plan – the last council in New Zealand to do so.

It voted to outsource management of some council facilities after a damning report outlined a raft of safety concerns, and has been working to carry out urgent repairs to the Twizel Youth Centre, and the Twizel Events Centre, which was revealed to have never held a code of compliance, instead operating on multiple extensions to a temporary certificate.

While it has been vocal in its concerns about the Government’s proposed water reforms, nationwide research ranked it as one of the largest water users in the country, with none of its water supplies meeting national drinking water health standards.

James Leslie

Do you intend to stand again in 2022?

“I am not restanding. After nine years, it is time for some fresh thinking and new ideas.”

What do you think some of your achievements on the council have been?

“I have been an instigator for change by setting a vision for the long term future of the Mackenzie and protection of our prime asset, the landscape and environment; it is why we choose to live here. We now lead New Zealand in having a 100-year vision developed through the Te Manahuna Ki Uta plan in collaboration with mana whenua and other government agencies who have influence in our district. This will lead to many projects and investments evolving with support of this plan. (There will be more detail on this coming out over the next few months as this project is completed).

“Other strategies fundamental to this plan are our Urban Spatial Plans, Dark Sky, Parks & Reserves – including cycleways, Ruataniwha foreshore development, Takapō/Tekapo foreshore development, Pukaki Airport expansion etc.

“Apart from the developmental significance of this work, the greatest gains will be made from the growing relationships we are repairing with iwi. Our council takes this very seriously.”

What have you enjoyed?

“I have enjoyed working with the variety of people in local government. Bureaucratic hurdles can be daunting, but there is a great sense of achievement in getting things done. Mostly, I take pride in seeing the roadmap to our future completed.”

What have been some of the challenges?

“Managing all this through the restrictions created by Covid.

“Changing social attitudes and new technology has meant that our district has moved from a secluded community to one of high national (and international) interest. Our district is sparsely populated by 1.5 people per square metre. Maintaining infrastructure over this area is a big burden on our ratepayers. Balancing costs while growing and developing our communities is a huge challenge.”

If you do intend to stand again, what would you like to tackle in your next term?

“My hope for the next term of Mackenzie District Council is that our vision is embedded and projects under this plan get underway. It will be an exciting period, and it will have lots of opportunity to have influence in the direction of local government in general and in our communities. There will be at least two vacancies in the Pukaki Ward this time and I urge anyone who has an interest in the future of our district to seriously consider standing for election. This is a real chance to make a difference.”

Matt Murphy

Do you intend to stand again in 2022?

“Yes.”

What do you think some of your achievements on the council have been?

“There have been many achievements over the last three years. I genuinely feel the Mackenzie District Council is now moving in the right direction for the betterment of the entire district. We have implemented a number of overarching strategies, along with some solid policy, which is starting to show some clear direction for the future. Yes, of course, there is still a long way to go.

“The creation of a Tekapo ward is a great step forward for our small yet passionate community, which now allows for guaranteed local representation at council. In addition, the representation review allowed for us to extend the community board boundary out to the ward boundary, allowing for our rural community members to participate meaningfully.’’

What have you enjoyed?

“Gaining a greater understanding of how the Mackenzie District Council operates. It has been a steep learning curve, and patience is definitely a virtue in this business! But keeping focussed and playing the long game, I believe is just beginning to pay off. Seeing the completion of a project that has been well done, and usually long awaited is what keeps me interested and enjoying the role.’’

What have been some of the challenges?

“Learning and understanding process across all facets of council business is something that takes time. Dealing with the consequence of questionable historic decisions is certainly frustrating, but times change and so do people, and keeping positive is key.’’

If you do intend to stand again, what would you like to tackle in your next term?

“The outdated current District Plan – the long awaited and much anticipated district plan update is finally underway. It is vitally important the new plan is fit for purpose, so this is a project all councillors will be tackling with interest during the next term.

“To name just a few of the local issues – I would like to see the continuation of improvements being made in and around the Lake Tekapo township, with long term solutions being found for some of the problematic areas we have around traffic flow and parking especially. There is also work to be done around sports and recreation in Tekapo, to provide more opportunities and encourage physical activity for both young and old. Pest control has become a significant issue which needs a robust plan, where we work collaboratively on an inter-agency level for the benefit of all. Most importantly our infrastructure has to be relevant and be able to keep up with demand and the ever-increasing pressure put upon it.”

Anne Munro

Do you intend to stand again in 2022?

“Yes, I am offering to stand for re-election.”

What do you think some of your achievements on the council have been?

“As a small rural council, we faced the same big challenges pressed upon us from central government as did all other councils and with much less resourcing I’m proud of the achievement that we as a council systematically worked through the issues and made decisions which we believe are in the best interests of our communities.”

What have you enjoyed?

“As always, it’s people I enjoy most – working with and meeting new people. Good people who are genuine, work hard and are determined to deliver the best outcomes for their communities. Working on the Spatial Planning project alongside the communities of Twizel, Tekapo, Fairlie, Albury, Kimbell, Burkes Pass and Papatipu Runanga was an enjoyable process.”

What have been some of the challenges?

“Covid, Three Waters Reform and unfortunately getting our LTP over the line became the key challenges experienced. A personal challenge to overcome was satellite internet connection and the problems it poses with online meetings.”

If you do intend to stand again, what would you like to tackle in your next term?

“Going forward I am especially looking forward to working on the Mackenzie District Plan Review. It is pleasing to finally have this well overdue review underway.”

Murray Cox

Do you intend to stand again in 2022?

“Yes, as councillor for the Opuha Ward.”

What do you think some of your achievements on the council have been?

“Representing the community on critical issues such as Three Waters reform. Ensuring the community has a voice in developing strategies and policies.

“Working with council to navigate through the Covid pandemic to meet the challenges this brought for council to keep delivering services.

“Keeping a focus on what investment and economic development opportunities will provide benefit to the community.”

What have you enjoyed?

“Working with the council staff and councillors. Meeting and working with others in the community that give their time to make this district a better place to live.”

What have been some of the challenges?

“The council has struggled to retain staff and maintain delivery through the Covid period. Meeting deadlines around the Long Term Plan has been a challenge but the team work and commitment by all staff has been a credit to the council.”

If you do intend to stand again, what would you like to tackle in your next term?

“Local government will change with central government direction and changes to legislation affecting local councils. To give a local voice to gain the best outcome for the community.

“To ensure the District Plan review is completed to ensure the community can respond appropriately and quickly especially to issues such as climate change.”

Stuart Barwood

Do you intend to stand again in 2022?

“I won’t be standing in the next elections.”

What have you enjoyed?

“I have enjoyed my time working with fellow councillors and staff.”

Emily Bradbury

Told The Timaru Herald she is undecided if she would run again.

Graham Smith

Said he is undecided at this stage.

Nominations open on July 15, with voting opening on September 16 and closing on October 8.