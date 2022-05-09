Heart Kids South Canterbury committee signal intention to put branch into recess

Heart Kids South Canterbury community family support Taituarā Nicky Merritt, in January, with the new Kia Rio given to her to use by Timaru Autoworld.

Members of the South Canterbury division of Heart Kids New Zealand have signalled their intention to put the branch into recess because of volunteer burnout, Heart Kids New Zealand's chief executive says.

Dr Ruth Gorinski, on Monday, confirmed the committee’s intentions and said Heart Kids NZ supports heart members regardless of whether they have a branch committee in their region or not, and support will continue to be provided for South Canterbury members.

“Like all charities across the globe, volunteers burnout/get tired,” Gorinski said.

“The South Canterbury branch has been a very busy Heart Kids NZ branch for 22 years, and they are weary so are stepping away.

“I am extremely grateful to the committee members and former community family support taituarā for their energy and passion over so many years.”

Gorinski said the committee had intimated volunteer fatigue for some time, and ultimately made the decision in committee and informed the Heart Kids NZ board immediately after a special meeting on Saturday.

“The Heart Kids NZ Board is meeting on Tuesday [May 10] to discuss the committee’s signalled intention to put the branch into recess and the associated process.”

She said in time they will look to establish a new committee in South Canterbury.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jeanette Holman collecting for Heart Kids Awareness Week at Countdown on Church St in June 2021.

“In the meantime, all our Heart Kids NZ members in South Canterbury will be well looked after by our highly competent family support team.”

The South Canterbury branch was contacted for commented but referred all inquiries to the national office.