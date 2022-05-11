Sexual 'monster' jailed for nearly 10 years in Timaru District Court

Two victims of sexual abuse revealed the traumatic effect of a man’s offending when he was jailed in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

A man described by his victims as a “monster” has been jailed for nine years and nine months for historic sexual abuse, including child rape, when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

The man, now 51, pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assaults on a young person (representative), two charges (one representative) of unlawful sexual connection and sexual violation by rape at an earlier hearing when he sentenced before Judge Joanna Maze.

The victims, who were children aged around eight at the time the offending started in about 2010, both had victim impact statements read by others to the court that outlined the significant impact it had on them.

One victim’s statement said “I don’t know where to start. I never thought that I would have to experience something like that in my childhood”.

The victim said the man had betrayed trust in a most horrible way and that she had kept it a secret from everyone including her mother.

“You are a horrible monster ... you took everything from me ... I ended up in a deep pit of nothingness and had to struggle alone.”

The victim said trust issues made her build walls so high to protect herself and the defendant had no idea of the damage to her from a person she thought loved her and the pain and shame that followed her.

“I don’t understand why you did it.”

The other victim also described the broken trust and how he was blackmailed to keep his mouth shut and gifted toys, Lego and food.

“Each time you told me you loved me when you had abused me.”

The victim said he had become uncomfortable in his skin and isolated when at home, being betrayed by a man he looked up to.

“You are a monster who destroyed my life.”

The victim revealed there were suicidal thoughts just about every day, and he drank alcohol.

“I want him to feel badly for what he did wrong.”

Judge Maze granted the man final suppression “for the protection of the two victims”.

“Today is a graphic indication of the damage done and the impact will be lifelong,” Judge Maze said.

Judge Maze revealed the starting point for the jail sentence was 13 years and the only credit available was 25% for an early guilty plea.

The man was jailed for nine years and nine months and automatically registered as a sex offender.