Man sentenced for unlawful sex with intoxicated teenager

The teenage victim of an unlawful sexual connection told the Timaru District Court how disgusted she felt in her victim impact statement. (File photo)

A former Waimate man who took advantage of a 15-year-old girl's intoxication to have sex with her will serve nine months’ home detention.

Alex James Hall, 29, admitted a charge of unlawful sexual connection with a young person when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday.

“There is no doubt the consequences of this offending for the victim have been very grave,” Judge Maze told Hall.

The victim impact statement read to the court said the offending had impacted the girl’s life and how she thinks about men.

“They took advantage of me and used me,” the statement said.

“I feel disgusted when I think back to what happened...”

The summary of facts said the incident happened in July, or August, 2018, when the victim had become grossly intoxicated at the defendant’s address.

“Taking advantage of the victim’s intoxication, the defendant led her into a bedroom and placed her onto the bed,” the summary says.

“He invited his older friend to join them. After a short time the defendant told his friend to get out.”

The defendant then removed the girl’s lower clothing and the incident occurred with the victim later describing the room spinning and being too intoxicated to resist.

Judge Maze said Hall had accepted a sentencing indication of 20 months in jail, and she agreed with the Crown that the sentence was appropriate for conversion to home detention.

Judge Maze also decided against registering the defendant as a sexual offender but did issue him with a three strikes warning.

The nine months’ home detention sentence includes six months’ special post detention conditions.