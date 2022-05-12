Man sentenced for running down rival gang members, seriously injuring them

A man who used a car to run down three rival gang members has had his actions described as excessive self-defence in the Timaru District Court. Police investigate the Pukaki St scene in Timaru where three people were hit by a car in July 2020.

A man who seriously injured three rival gang members when he ran them over during an altercation in Timaru in 2020 has turned his back on the gang lifestyle the Timaru District Court heard on Wednesday.

Tamati Hone McCallum, 28, was a Mongrel Mob member when he ran down a trio of Black Power members on Pukaki St, Timaru, in July 2020.

He was sentenced to six months’ home detention when he appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in the Timaru District Court after previously admitted three charges of wounding with reckless disregard.

Judge Maze described the incident as self-defence in an “excessive” form as he felt the need to protect his family and said there was a starting point of three years’ jail for the offending.

READ MORE:

* Recidivist sex offender facing preventive detention sentence

* Reparation payments for damage caused in stolen car's crash to take 10 years

* Timaru man admits causing serious injuries in driving into gang members



However, the court heard a raft of positives in McCallum’s life in the ensuing time, while a cultural report detailed a background of his early life that included violence, bullying, deprivation and a life growing up in and out of foster homes that links to his adult behaviour.

“The pre-sentence report is extremely positive, showing you have made considerable progress to live responsibily,” Judge Maze said.

“You have also taken significant steps, including laser treatment, to remove obvious tattoos from your face, at considerable cost to yourself financially.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Detective senior sergeant Richard Quested outlines the Pukaki St incident in Timaru that hospitalised three people with moderate to serious injuries after a gang-related event involving a vehicle. (Video first published on July 23, 2020).

Judge Maze said McCallum had severed most gang connections, but it was not possible to completely sever because of family links.

Lawyer Michael Starling submitted the situation in July 2020 was not of McCallum’s making as he was “fearful not only for himself, but also for his family” and had removed himself from that environment since.

McCallum’s actions put three men in hospital with one suffering a fractured pelvis with life-threatening bleeding and a ruptured bladder. Another suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed (a subarachnoid haemorrhage), an injury to his right lung while the third had a fractured right leg.

John Bisset/Stuff A damaged wheelie bin at the scene of the incident on Pukaki St, Timaru where three people were injured when hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened late at night with people yelling Black Power slogans outside and making comments about the Mongrel Mob and other gang members living in the street.

McCallum had got into his car and drove to where a number of people were on the street, and they approached him. He then drove away, turned around and “accelerated back towards the group on the street and drove over the kerb on the left side of the road and struck three people standing on or near the footpath” the summary of facts states.

Judge Maze said with the positive changes McCallum has made, there was scope for a 50 per cent sentence reduction which reduced the term to 18 months that made it eligible for home detention and sentenced him to six months on each of the charges.